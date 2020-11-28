Back

Appeal for the return of 9 young puppies to mother dog in Lim Chu Kang

Mother dog needs to nurse the puppies.

Belmont Lay | November 28, 2020, 02:52 AM

An appeal has been put up on Facebook on Nov. 27 seeking the return of nine newborn puppies to their mother, a stray dog that used to loiter around the Singapore Police Coast Guard post in Lim Chu Kang.

The appeal was put up by Action for Singapore Dogs (ASD) with details about what happened.

According to the post, ASD wrote that the nine young puppies were removed from their mother on Nov. 18, when they should not have been separated at such a young age.

ASD only came to know about the incident on Nov. 25, but has since taken action.

Mother dog taken in

After some planning and reconnaissance, the ASD team managed to trap the mother on Nov. 26 and took her and her remaining 10th pup in.

With the mother and remaining puppy taken in, both dogs can be fed and the mother dog can nurse her babies better.

ASD said in its post it will not judge the person who took the litter of nine young puppies, as the intention of removing them could be in response to the threats posed by snakes in the area and lack of food being provided by the mother dog.

ASD wrote:

We know you took the pups with the best of intentions. We understand that you feared for their safety as there are snakes in that area and that you were also worried that the mother may not have enough milk for them as she is so malnourished.

However the mother is safe with us now in a clean environment with plenty to eat. She will have sufficient milk to feed her pups.

Return no questions asked

ASD appealed for the person with the puppies to contact them directly about the location and the animals will be collected, no questions asked.

ASD added: "Please do the right thing and let the mother have her pups back until they are old enough to be rehomed. After the pups are weaned, the mother will be sterilised and be assessed for rehoming."

