Girl, 8, in Woodlands accident still unconscious, father says next few days critical

A collision on Woodlands Avenue 12 between a red Audi and a van around 8pm on Friday (Oct. 23) sent four people, including an eight-year-old girl, to the hospital.

Accident sent four to hospital

According to the girl's father, who spoke to 8World, she remained unconscious after a day and the doctor advised that the next few days were critical for her.

When the passengers in the van and car were conveyed to the hospital after the accident, they were still conscious, said the police.

In a video posted by ROADS.sg, a red Audi could be seen driving along the right-most lane of the road when it slammed its brakes as a grey van suddenly pulled it front of it while making a turn.

Colliding with the back of the grey van, both vehicles were sent spinning.

During the collision, the girl and her 23-year-old cousin were both sent flying out of the vehicle.

The driver of the van was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt.

Eight-year-old girl suffered fractures in both legs

Her father, Tan, who spoke to the Chinese daily, said that she underwent an emergency operation once she was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, before she was transferred to the intensive care unit of KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Her condition has been unstable, but has improved slightly overall.

However, the doctor said that the next few days are still critical as there are blood clots present in her brain.

She also suffered fractures in both legs, the right leg being more serious as the injury was deep enough to expose her bone.

Both Tan and his wife have been keeping vigil by their daughter's side.

He said that he immediately rushed down to the scene on Friday night after he was informed by a friend.

His six-year-old daughter, who was with them when they arrived at the site of the accident was also considerably shocked by the incident, and is currently staying with Tan's sister.

Brother-in-law was the van driver, but doesn't blame him

Tan revealed that the 56-year-old van driver who was arrested is his brother-in-law, and added that he does not blame him for the accident.

Saying that he knew his brother-in-law would already be feeling guilty due to the hurt caused, he felt that there was no need to blame him for the incident.

Moreover, his 23-year-old son and 27-year-old daughter were also injured during the collision, he said.

"I've not had the chance to speak to him since the accident. I told my sister to tell him not to take what happened to heart, as nobody wanted this to happen."

His nephew and niece are both hospitalised at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital due to the injuries sustained from the accident.

He added that his brother-in-law has been released by the police for now and is resting at home, but may be recalled to assist with police investigations.

Appeal for witnesses to come forward

While the red Audi has the right of way, Tan suspected that the car could've been speeding as well, from footage provided by Facebook users, and could have been unable to brake in time as a result.

He urged anyone who has information about the accident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Top image via ROADS.sg/Facebook