4 hospitalised after red Audi & van collide along Woodlands Ave 12, 56-year-old van driver arrested

Police investigations are ongoing.

Jane Zhang | October 24, 2020, 06:31 PM

A collision on Woodlands Avenue 12 between a red Audi and a van around 8pm on Friday (Oct. 23) sent four people, including an eight-year-old child, to the hospital.

According to videos posted on social media, the incident happened while the van was turning into the lane in which the red car was driving.

Red car collided with u-turning van

In a video posted on Facebook by ROADS.sg, the red Audi could be seen driving along the right-most lane of Woodlands Avenue 12 when it hit its brakes, as a grey van suddenly pulled in front of it while making a turn.

via Facebook / ROADS.sg.

The red Audi collided with the back of the grey van, sending both vehicles spinning.

via Facebook / ROADS.sg.

A person also appeared to be thrown from the van onto the road due to the impact of the collision.

In another video posted by ROADS.sg, the person could be seen lying on the road, and then sitting up with the assistance of another individual.

via Facebook / ROADS.sg.

via Facebook / ROADS.sg.

WARNING: Graphic image ahead

via Facebook / ROADS.sg.

A child and two adults could also be seen at sitting the side of the road.

via Facebook / ROADS.sg.

Both vehicles appeared to be badly damaged by the collision.

via Facebook / ROADS.sg.

via Facebook / ROADS.sg.

Three hospitalised

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force said that it was alerted an accident involving a car and a van along Woodlands Avenue 12 toward Seletar Expressway (SLE) at 8:08pm on Oct. 23.

Three passengers of the van, between the ages of eight and 27 years old, as well as a 32-year-old man who was a passenger in the car, were conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The SCDF told Mothership that they were alerted to the accident around 8:05pm on Oct. 23, and that they assessed three people who subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital.

The 56-year-old male van driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Facebook / ROADS.sg.

