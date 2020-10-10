Back

Upcoming US presidential debate cancelled as Trump & Biden disagree over virtual format

The final presidential debate on Oct. 22 will still carry on, with 'all required testing, masking, social distancing and other protocols.'

Nigel Chua | October 10, 2020, 10:39 AM

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will not be debating on Oct. 15, whether virtually or in real life.

Debate was to be held virtually

It was previously announced that the Oct. 15 debate would be conducted virtually, after Trump tested positive for Covid-19 on Oct 2.

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), which organises the presidential debates, said that the virtual debate was "to protect the health and safety of all involved."

According to guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, patients can remain infectious between 10 to 20 days after onset of symptoms, depending on the severity of their infection.

Trump opposed virtual debate

However, Trump said that he would not participate in a virtual debate, calling it a waste of time.

Biden's deputy campaign manager said that Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people.

"It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15," the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement dated Oct. 9.

Oct. 22 debate to carry on

The final presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 22, will continue, and both candidates have agreed to participate, the CPD said.

It will be subject to "health security considerations," and be conducted in line with "all required testing, masking, social distancing and other protocols."

The debate will take place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, with Kristen Welker of NBC News as moderator.

Top image from Getty

