Newly-opened Yishun store selling Nutella Tutu Kueh & Matcha Muah Chee from S$2.50

Those craving for old school food items in Yishun have another option in the neighbourhood.

Interesting flavours of tutu kueh

A newly-opened store at Block 759 Yishun Street 72 is offering yummy treats, such as tutu kueh, also known as putu piring (steamed rice flour with filling), and muah chee (glutinous rice snack).

The store is called CHUBTUTUSG and offers a variety of tutu kueh in traditional flavours, such as coconut, peanut, kaya, and chocolate.

Prices for five pieces of tutu kueh ranges from S$3 to S$4.50, depending on the filling.

They also offer interesting flavours of tutu kueh such as durian, nutella, and even chilli tuna.

Here are some of the flavours they offer:

They also offer muah chee, in three different flavours: peanut, sesame and matcha.

Prices range from S$2.50 to S$3.50 for their muah chee.

According to the store's Facebook page, they also offer live stations for corporate or private events, such as weddings and birthdays.

In a post by Eric Chay Binghan in Pasar United Facebook Group, the user described the tutu kueh as fresh with generous fillings:

"Every piece tutu is carefully made freshly upon order and I really like the scent of pandan in her tutus! You can really feel the tutu contains a lot of 诚意 from the flour to the generous delicious fillings!"

Address

Block 759 Yishun Street 72 #01-298

Directions to the store from Yishun MRT can be found here.

Operating Hours

11am to 8pm

Follow them on https://facebook.com/CHUBTUTUsg/

Contact details

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 81117781

