Old school biscuits selling from S$1/100g at newly-opened store in Yishun

Relive good old days.

Sumita Thiagarajan | September 29, 2020, 02:20 PM

If you live in Yishun and are craving some snacks from your school days, you can visit a store in Chong Pang City.

The store is aptly called "Good Old Days", according to a Facebook post by Chong Pang City page.

Here's a photo of the storefront:

Photo via Chong Pang City/FB

Photo via Chong Pang City/FB

The prices of the snacks as seen in the post range from S$1.00 per 100 grams to S$1.10 per 100 grams.

Photo via Chong Pang City/FB

Pineapple jam biscuits, anyone?

Photo via Chong Pang City/FB

There are also wafers in different flavours, such as strawberry:

Photo via Chong Pang City/FB

Check out the full post here.

Address

Good Old Days

Chong Pang City

Blk 103 Yishun Ring Rd, #01-95, Singapore 760103

Top images via Chong Pang City, Yishun/Facebook

