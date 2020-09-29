Old school biscuits selling from S$1/100g at newly-opened store in Yishun

If you live in Yishun and are craving some snacks from your school days, you can visit a store in Chong Pang City.
The store is aptly called "Good Old Days", according to a Facebook post by Chong Pang City page.
Here's a photo of the storefront:
The prices of the snacks as seen in the post range from S$1.00 per 100 grams to S$1.10 per 100 grams.
Pineapple jam biscuits, anyone?
There are also wafers in different flavours, such as strawberry:
Address
Good Old Days
Chong Pang City
Blk 103 Yishun Ring Rd, #01-95, Singapore 760103
