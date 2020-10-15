Back

SMRT apologises for train breakdowns during peak hour, explains why 3 MRT lines were disrupted

Chain reaction.

Jason Fan | October 15, 2020, 01:54 PM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

SMRT has apologised for a power fault that affected thousands of commuters on three MRT lines on Wednesday (Oct. 14), during the evening peak-hour traffic.

The power fault occurred at around 7pm, and affected over 30 stations along the North-South Line, East-West Line and Circle Line.

According to Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung, train services resumed at all MRT lines by 10:35pm, and engineering staff continued to work through the night to rectify the problem.

SMRT promised a full investigation

Based on SMRT's preliminary findings, there was a breakdown of insulation of a power cable between Tuas Link and Tuas West Road stations.

Although a circuit breaker at Tuas West Road station should have kicked in to isolated the fault, this did not happen, resulting in the North-South Line and the East-West Line's power system to trip.

In order to restore power to the two lines, there was an attempt to draw power from Buona Vista Intake substation (BVI).

However, this was done without first isolating the fault, which resulted in a power supply disruption to the Circle Line, which the substation also serves.

According to SMRT, the insulation fault has been identified and isolated, and the faulty component of the circuit breaker has been replaced.

The transport operator stated that train services are running normally today, and promised to look into the cause of the incident.

"We are working with LTA to conduct a full investigation into the premature failure of these components, together with the original equipment manufacturers who supplied the parts," said SMRT.

Related Stories

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Ashley Tan.

Parti Liyani proceeding with action against AGC prosecutors for misconduct

She has not left S'pore since Dec. 2016.

October 15, 2020, 01:34 PM

No plans to increase maximum fine for employers who illegally deploy foreign domestic workers

Various parties are being consulted over the review of the guidelines.

October 15, 2020, 01:30 PM

117,000 S'pore public servants can access internet without separate device from Nov. 2, 2020

Phew.

October 15, 2020, 12:57 PM

Trump's 14-year-old son Barron tested positive for Covid-19, says Melania Trump

According to Melania Trump, he exhibited no symptoms.

October 15, 2020, 12:45 PM

St. John Island marine lab captures breathtaking shots of corals glowing under UV light

Out-of-this-world.

October 15, 2020, 12:38 PM

13-year-old girl in S'pore raised over S$164,000 for complete stranger who was e-scooter accident victim

To alleviate the family's financial burden.

October 15, 2020, 12:27 PM

Taste test: Tai Cheong S'pore selling Black Sugar Boba Tart for S$2.50 at Holland Village

(Somewhat) new product.

October 15, 2020, 12:18 PM

Tai Cheong S'pore opening new outlet in the west 'in a couple of weeks'

Time for easties for make some noiseeeeeeeeeee

October 15, 2020, 12:01 PM

Deepavali is not the Tamil New Year. So what is it about?

Should you wish your friend “Happy Deepavali” or “Happy Diwali”?

October 15, 2020, 12:00 PM

S'porean, 31, builds gorgeous 'mirrored' house on extinct volcano in Mexico, available on Airbnb

He had migrated to Mexico by himself in 2017.

October 15, 2020, 11:49 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.