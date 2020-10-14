Ong Ye Kung says sorry for 'rough & stressful' evening for MRT commuters

After more than three hours of disruptions, the train services on North-South Line, East-West Line and Circle Line have resumed operations.

A power trip was suspected to have caused the disruption at over 30 train stations, affecting thousands of commuters on Oct. 14 evening.

In response to the breakdown, Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung wrote two Facebook posts to address what happened.

Ong first provided an update of the situation at around 10pm and said that transport workers were doing their best to help affected commuters.

Ong Ye Kung says sorry for the trouble caused

At around 11:30pm, Ong apologised to affected commuters who went through a "rough and stressful evening".

Ong said that 115 bridging buses and 400 SMRT staff were deployed to the affected MRT stations and bus stops.

He added that passengers' safety is of topmost importance during this incident.

While train services have resumed at all MRT lines by 1035pm, Ong said that the engineering will still work through the night to rectify the problem.

For students who are taking national exams tomorrow, Ong who was the former education minister, also assured them that staff are on standby to ensure students can get to the examination centres safely and on time.

Related stories

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Mothership reader and Ong Ye Kung's Facebook