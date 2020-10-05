Trade in old shoes of any brand at Skechers S'pore & get 40% discount from now till Nov. 1, 2020

Update on Oct. 5, 5pm: The article has been updated with details from Skechers.

Footwear brand Skechers Singapore has collaborated with non-profit organisation Soles4Souls recently.

For every pair of old shoes that you bring to the Skechers outlet, you will get a 40 per cent discount in-store.

Skechers will accept covered shoes of any brand that are in reasonably good condition (no tears and with soles in usable condition).

You can purchase up to three items with this discount, which applies to all regular-priced shoes, apparel, and accessories.

The discount will however not apply to new arrivals, the Hello Kitty collection, and selected products.

This initiative will last until Nov. 1, 2020, according to the press release.

You can trade in old shoes at these 20 outlets in Singapore: Tampines 1, Jurong Point, Parkway Parade, Jem, Bugis Junction (Performance Store), Bugis Junction (Lifestyle Store), Ngee Ann City, ION Orchard, Junction 8, Compass One, NEX, Northpoint City, Skechers Jewel Changi Airport, Mark Nason Jewel Changi Airport, Plaza Singapura, VivoCity (Lifestyle Store), VivoCity (Performance Store), Great World City, Suntec City, Novena Square.

More about Soles4souls

Soles4souls is a non-profit organisation that collects used shoes and clothings from the United States and other countries for good cause.

The organisation will then distribute these items to small enterprises in developing countries to lift people out of poverty.

The collection of unwanted items also helps to reduce waste that will otherwise go into landfills in richer countries.

Top image by Joshua Lee and Google Maps