Back

Skechers S'pore launches Hello Kitty collection, available in stores from Oct. 1

Kawaii.

Fasiha Nazren | September 23, 2020, 07:10 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

If you're a fan of Hello Kitty, this is one collection that you'd want to look forward to.

Skechers has launched a new collaboration collection with Hello Kitty.

The collection will feature footwear and apparel for both women and kids.

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

The Skechers X Hello Kitty Collection is now available online on Lazada and will be available on Shopee from Nov. 1.

It will be available at selected Skechers stores from Oct. 1, including:

  • Jurong Point

  • Jewel Changi Airport

  • Bugis Junction

  • Great World City

  • Suntec City

Here's a look at the full collection:

Women's collection

V'lites shoes (S$89)

This line of sneakers come in five colours and will be available in women's U.S. size five to 10.

Black

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Blue

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Green

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Red

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Yellow

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Energy shoes (S$159)

This line of sneakers come in four colours and will be available in women's U.S. size five to 10.

White

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Black

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Pink

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Red

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Slides (S$49)

This line of slides come in three colours and will be available in women's U.S. size five to 10.

Black

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

White

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Pink

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Sports Festival T-Shirts (S$49)

The t-shirts are available in women's XS to XL.

This line will also be available in yellow, red and navy.

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Baby Laughing Animal T-shirts (S$49)

The t-shirts are available in women's XS to XL.

It will also be available in navy.

Black

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Pink

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Red

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Yellow

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Baby Laughing Animal Pullover (S$69)

The pullovers will be available in women's size S to XL.

Pink

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Black

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Navy

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Red

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Skirt (S$59)

The skirt will launch later between Oct. and Dec. 2020.

It will be available in women's size S to XL.

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Pullovers (S$59 to S$69)

This line will launch later between Oct. and Dec. 2020.

It will be available in women's size S to XL.

Black (S$69)

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Red (S$69)

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Pink (S$59)

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

White (S$59)

 

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Kids' collection

The t-shirts come in three colours, including yellow.

Kids' Sports Festival T-shirts (S$39)

Pink

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

White

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Kids' Knit Pants (S$49)

Black

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Navy

Baby Laughing Animal Pullover (S$59)

Red

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Black

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Girls' Energy shoes (S$99)

White

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Pink

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Girls' V'lites shoes (S$69)

Black

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Blue

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Green

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Red

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Yellow

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Girls' Sweet Heart shoes (S$89)

Black

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Pink

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Girls' T-shirts (S$39)

Pink

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Red

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

White

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Girls' Long-sleeve tee (S$69)

Pink

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

White

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Girls' Pullovers (S$59 to S$69)

Pink (S$59)

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Purple (S$59)

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Pink (S$69)

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Purple (S$69)

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Hooded Jacket (S$89)

Pink

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Gray

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Knitted hoodie (S$69)

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Knit dresses (S$59 to S$69)

Pink (S$59)

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

White (S$59)

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Pink (S$69)

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

White (S$69)

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Knit Skirts (S$59)

Pink

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Red

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Knit Leggings (S$49)

Black

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Pink

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Knit Pants (S$59)

Gray

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Pink

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Shoulder Sling Bag (S$39)

This bag will launch later between Oct. and Dec. 2020.

Photo courtesy of Skechers Singapore.

Free gift with S$100 spend

Shoppers will also be able to receive a free Hello Kitty eco shopping bag with a minimum purchase of S$100 in-store.

The purchase must include at least one item from the Skechers X Hello Kitty collection.

The shopping bag is limited to one per customer, while stocks last.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Skechers Singapore.

Itacho Sushi has rice bowls with generous serving of salmon roe available from S$9.80++ till Sep. 24

Yum.

September 23, 2020, 06:56 PM

Children aged 6 and below not legally required to wear masks in S'pore

Increased from the cut-off age of 2 years old.

September 23, 2020, 06:47 PM

South Korean Mukbang YouTuber goes on transformation diet, loses 44kg in 500 days

Mad respect.

September 23, 2020, 06:31 PM

Large cinemas in S'pore to allow up to 150 people from Oct. 1, 2020

Three zones of up to 50 patrons each will be allowed.

September 23, 2020, 06:14 PM

Up to 100 people to be allowed at wedding receptions from Oct. 3, including bride & groom

The government encourages couples who are ready to proceed with their wedding plans to do so without delay.

September 23, 2020, 05:55 PM

Starbucks S'pore opens gorgeous heritage outlet in Katong Square

Same coffee, different outlet.

September 23, 2020, 05:43 PM

Muhyiddin says he remains M'sia PM as UMNO chief says many MPs backing rival Anwar

Another twist.

September 23, 2020, 05:40 PM

PM Lee: New mayors speak up for low-wage workers & the vulnerable in society

Two new mayors were appointed today (Sep. 23).

September 23, 2020, 05:23 PM

Young girl in S'pore plays board game together with migrant workers while waiting for rain to stop

Aww.

September 23, 2020, 04:56 PM

Google S'pore to use excess energy from solar panels on 500 HDB flats to power its operations

Google's first renewable energy deal in Southeast Asia.

September 23, 2020, 04:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.