Skechers S'pore launches Hello Kitty collection, available in stores from Oct. 1

If you're a fan of Hello Kitty, this is one collection that you'd want to look forward to.

Skechers has launched a new collaboration collection with Hello Kitty.

The collection will feature footwear and apparel for both women and kids.

The Skechers X Hello Kitty Collection is now available online on Lazada and will be available on Shopee from Nov. 1.

It will be available at selected Skechers stores from Oct. 1, including:

Jurong Point

Jewel Changi Airport

Bugis Junction

Great World City

Suntec City

Here's a look at the full collection:

Women's collection

V'lites shoes (S$89)

This line of sneakers come in five colours and will be available in women's U.S. size five to 10.

Black

Blue

Green

Red

Yellow

Energy shoes (S$159)

This line of sneakers come in four colours and will be available in women's U.S. size five to 10.

White

Black

Pink

Red

Slides (S$49)

This line of slides come in three colours and will be available in women's U.S. size five to 10.

Black

White

Pink

Sports Festival T-Shirts (S$49)

The t-shirts are available in women's XS to XL.

This line will also be available in yellow, red and navy.

Baby Laughing Animal T-shirts (S$49)

The t-shirts are available in women's XS to XL.

It will also be available in navy.

Black

Pink

Red

Yellow

Baby Laughing Animal Pullover (S$69)

The pullovers will be available in women's size S to XL.

Pink

Black

Navy

Red

Skirt (S$59)

The skirt will launch later between Oct. and Dec. 2020.

It will be available in women's size S to XL.

Pullovers (S$59 to S$69)

This line will launch later between Oct. and Dec. 2020.

It will be available in women's size S to XL.

Black (S$69)

Red (S$69)

Pink (S$59)

White (S$59)

Kids' collection

The t-shirts come in three colours, including yellow.

Kids' Sports Festival T-shirts (S$39)

Pink

White

Kids' Knit Pants (S$49)

Black

Navy

Baby Laughing Animal Pullover (S$59)

Red

Black

Girls' Energy shoes (S$99)

White

Pink

Girls' V'lites shoes (S$69)

Black

Blue

Green

Red

Yellow

Girls' Sweet Heart shoes (S$89)

Black

Pink

Girls' T-shirts (S$39)

Pink

Red

White

Girls' Long-sleeve tee (S$69)

Pink

White

Girls' Pullovers (S$59 to S$69)

Pink (S$59)

Purple (S$59)

Pink (S$69)

Purple (S$69)

Hooded Jacket (S$89)

Pink

Gray

Knitted hoodie (S$69)

Knit dresses (S$59 to S$69)

Pink (S$59)

White (S$59)

Pink (S$69)

White (S$69)

Knit Skirts (S$59)

Pink

Red

Knit Leggings (S$49)

Black

Pink

Knit Pants (S$59)

Gray

Pink

Shoulder Sling Bag (S$39)

This bag will launch later between Oct. and Dec. 2020.

Free gift with S$100 spend

Shoppers will also be able to receive a free Hello Kitty eco shopping bag with a minimum purchase of S$100 in-store.

The purchase must include at least one item from the Skechers X Hello Kitty collection.

The shopping bag is limited to one per customer, while stocks last.

Top image from Skechers Singapore.