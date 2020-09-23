Skechers S'pore launches Hello Kitty collection, available in stores from Oct. 1

If you're a fan of Hello Kitty, this is one collection that you'd want to look forward to.
Skechers has launched a new collaboration collection with Hello Kitty.
The collection will feature footwear and apparel for both women and kids.
The Skechers X Hello Kitty Collection is now available online on Lazada and will be available on Shopee from Nov. 1.
It will be available at selected Skechers stores from Oct. 1, including:
- Jurong Point
- Jewel Changi Airport
- Bugis Junction
- Great World City
- Suntec City
Here's a look at the full collection:
Women's collection
V'lites shoes (S$89)
This line of sneakers come in five colours and will be available in women's U.S. size five to 10.
Black
Blue
Green
Red
Yellow
Energy shoes (S$159)
This line of sneakers come in four colours and will be available in women's U.S. size five to 10.
White
Black
Pink
Red
Slides (S$49)
This line of slides come in three colours and will be available in women's U.S. size five to 10.
Black
White
Pink
Sports Festival T-Shirts (S$49)
The t-shirts are available in women's XS to XL.
This line will also be available in yellow, red and navy.
Baby Laughing Animal T-shirts (S$49)
The t-shirts are available in women's XS to XL.
It will also be available in navy.
Black
Pink
Red
Yellow
Baby Laughing Animal Pullover (S$69)
The pullovers will be available in women's size S to XL.
Pink
Black
Navy
Red
Skirt (S$59)
The skirt will launch later between Oct. and Dec. 2020.
It will be available in women's size S to XL.
Pullovers (S$59 to S$69)
This line will launch later between Oct. and Dec. 2020.
It will be available in women's size S to XL.
Black (S$69)
Red (S$69)
Pink (S$59)
White (S$59)
Kids' collection
The t-shirts come in three colours, including yellow.
Kids' Sports Festival T-shirts (S$39)
Pink
White
Kids' Knit Pants (S$49)
Black
Navy
Baby Laughing Animal Pullover (S$59)
Red
Black
Girls' Energy shoes (S$99)
White
Pink
Girls' V'lites shoes (S$69)
Black
Blue
Green
Red
Yellow
Girls' Sweet Heart shoes (S$89)
Black
Pink
Girls' T-shirts (S$39)
Pink
Red
White
Girls' Long-sleeve tee (S$69)
Pink
White
Girls' Pullovers (S$59 to S$69)
Pink (S$59)
Purple (S$59)
Pink (S$69)
Purple (S$69)
Hooded Jacket (S$89)
Pink
Gray
Knitted hoodie (S$69)
Knit dresses (S$59 to S$69)
Pink (S$59)
White (S$59)
Pink (S$69)
White (S$69)
Knit Skirts (S$59)
Pink
Red
Knit Leggings (S$49)
Black
Pink
Knit Pants (S$59)
Gray
Pink
Shoulder Sling Bag (S$39)
This bag will launch later between Oct. and Dec. 2020.
Free gift with S$100 spend
Shoppers will also be able to receive a free Hello Kitty eco shopping bag with a minimum purchase of S$100 in-store.
The purchase must include at least one item from the Skechers X Hello Kitty collection.
The shopping bag is limited to one per customer, while stocks last.
Top image from Skechers Singapore.
