SingapoRediscovers vouchers only for 'personal use', STB working on enforcement method

Come December 2020, Singaporeans above 18 will receive S$100 worth of tourism vouchers.

The SingapoRediscovers vouchers can be spent on tours, attractions, and/ or staycations.

There are, however, certain guidelines on its usage, in order to prevent abuses such as fraud and resale.

In response to media queries, Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) Brand Director, Lim Shoo Ling, said that the vouchers are only intended for personal use.

The agency is currently working out a means of enforcing this.

For starters, the currency will be distributed digitally via SingPass to ensure secure authentication.

It will come in denominations of S$10, and users can decide how much of the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers to use for each of their purchases.

When asked if individuals can combine their vouchers with friends or family members to purchase more expensive experiences (i.e. staycations), STB said that they were working out the parameters of the voucher scheme, and that more information will be provided in due time.

Not specifically for F&B, retail

Although the vouchers cannot be used at retail and F&B merchants, STB hopes for a "multiplier effect" on spending at these sectors.

For instance, guests may be inclined to dine and/or shop in the area, after they're done visiting the attractions.

Other support measures have been rolled out to aid F&B and retail sectors, STB added.

In addition, the vouchers are specifically designed to help the core sectors of tourism impacted by Covid-19.

As of Oct. 12, 219 hotels, 40 attractions, and 609 tour itineraries have been approved to resume operations.

Photo by Joshua Ang/Unsplash