Back

STB: S'poreans above 18 to get S$100 worth of vouchers for staycations, attraction tickets & tours

This scheme will last from Dec. 2020 to end-June 2021.

Fasiha Nazren | September 16, 2020, 11:00 AM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Aug. 17, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced that S$320 million has been set aside for tourism credits that Singaporeans can use to explore attractions.

These tourism credits are called "SingapoRediscovers Vouchers".

The vouchers can be used by Singapore citizens to spend on hotel stays, attraction tickets, and tours.

S$100 vouchers for adult Singapore citizens

Each Singapore citizen aged 18 years and above in the year 2020 will receive S$100 worth of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, according to a press release by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

It will be digitally accessible via SingPass.

The vouchers will be provided in denominations of S$10 and may be used to purchase tickets for attractions and tours as well as for accommodation bookings at licensed hotels.

On top of that, the government will also provide a S$10 subsidy for child/youth tickets for attractions and tours.

Each SingapoRediscovers Vouchers user is eligible to purchase up to six child/youth tickets at subsidised prices for the duration of the scheme.

All licensed hotels, tourist attractions, and tours that have been approved by STB to operate or reopen are eligible to benefit from this scheme.

This scheme will last from Dec. 2020 to end-June 2021.

Speaking to the press, Minister for Trade and Industry, Chan Chun Sing, said that this period includes a few school holidays and urged Singaporeans to avoid rushing to spend the vouchers in December.

STB chief executive, Keith Tan, also explained that the agency will be working with the appointed operator who will design the platform for these digital vouchers, including the safety features to deter fraud and unauthorised transfers.

This process will take a few more weeks to troubleshoot before its implementation in December, Tan said.

Up to 50 per cent capacity at attractions

As attraction operations have demonstrated good compliance with safe management measures, there can be an expansion of operating capacity for attractions.

From Sep. 18, attractions that have received approval to resume operations can apply to STB to increase their operating capacity from 25 per cent to up to 50 per cent.

This is subject to the approval by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Attractions can also apply to STB to scale up the capacity at outdoor shows to a maximum of five zones, with 50 people per zone, subject to the implementation of safe management measures.

STB will continue to conduct enforcement checks to ensure that attractions can implement the necessary safe management measures effectively with even larger capacity limits.

Related story

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Touann Gatouillat Vergos via Unsplash.

SPCA & AVS investigating man who filmed himself putting kitten inside freezer & washing machine

Animals are innocent.

September 16, 2020, 03:02 PM

Alibaba in talks to invest over S$4 billion in Grab: Bloomberg

The funding is about a fifth of Grab's last known valuation.

September 16, 2020, 02:43 PM

S'poreans with Apple Watch can earn up to S$380 by completing activities in new HPB & Apple programme

Users will have to complete various health-related tasks through the LumiHealth app.

September 16, 2020, 02:29 PM

7-Eleven x Coca-Cola opens two-storey store in Raffles Place with 'Pit-Stop' & claw machines

Tokens to use the claw machines will be provided with a minimum spend of S$7 at the retail area.

September 16, 2020, 02:03 PM

WP's Sylvia Lim to raise issues in Parti Liyani case in next parliament sitting

This is to address 'deeper issues' raised by the case.

September 16, 2020, 01:42 PM

Taiwanese celeb Alien Huang aka Xiao Gui dies at 36

RIP.

September 16, 2020, 01:11 PM

Facebook users flooding feeds with new Avatar feature, here's how to get one

One more way to be more yourself than yourself.

September 16, 2020, 01:03 PM

Woodlands cat feeder in coma after being hit by lorry, replacement feeders urgently needed

Food will be provided.

September 16, 2020, 12:12 PM

STB: Merchants who increase prices unreasonably could be taken off SingapoRediscovers Vouchers scheme

STB will work with other agencies to monitor the situation closely.

September 16, 2020, 12:05 PM

S'pore hotel says it welcomes all after viral post of gay couple gets some negative comments

The couple have been featured by the hotel before.

September 16, 2020, 11:09 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.