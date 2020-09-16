STB: S'poreans above 18 to get S$100 worth of vouchers for staycations, attraction tickets & tours

On Aug. 17, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced that S$320 million has been set aside for tourism credits that Singaporeans can use to explore attractions.

These tourism credits are called "SingapoRediscovers Vouchers".

The vouchers can be used by Singapore citizens to spend on hotel stays, attraction tickets, and tours.

S$100 vouchers for adult Singapore citizens

Each Singapore citizen aged 18 years and above in the year 2020 will receive S$100 worth of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, according to a press release by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

It will be digitally accessible via SingPass.

The vouchers will be provided in denominations of S$10 and may be used to purchase tickets for attractions and tours as well as for accommodation bookings at licensed hotels.

On top of that, the government will also provide a S$10 subsidy for child/youth tickets for attractions and tours.

Each SingapoRediscovers Vouchers user is eligible to purchase up to six child/youth tickets at subsidised prices for the duration of the scheme.

All licensed hotels, tourist attractions, and tours that have been approved by STB to operate or reopen are eligible to benefit from this scheme.

This scheme will last from Dec. 2020 to end-June 2021.

Speaking to the press, Minister for Trade and Industry, Chan Chun Sing, said that this period includes a few school holidays and urged Singaporeans to avoid rushing to spend the vouchers in December.

STB chief executive, Keith Tan, also explained that the agency will be working with the appointed operator who will design the platform for these digital vouchers, including the safety features to deter fraud and unauthorised transfers.

This process will take a few more weeks to troubleshoot before its implementation in December, Tan said.

Up to 50 per cent capacity at attractions

As attraction operations have demonstrated good compliance with safe management measures, there can be an expansion of operating capacity for attractions.

From Sep. 18, attractions that have received approval to resume operations can apply to STB to increase their operating capacity from 25 per cent to up to 50 per cent.

This is subject to the approval by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Attractions can also apply to STB to scale up the capacity at outdoor shows to a maximum of five zones, with 50 people per zone, subject to the implementation of safe management measures.

STB will continue to conduct enforcement checks to ensure that attractions can implement the necessary safe management measures effectively with even larger capacity limits.

