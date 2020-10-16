More S'poreans support Joe Biden over Donald Trump: YouGov

A survey conducted among 1011 respondents in Singapore revealed that two out of three in the city-state want Joe Biden to win the upcoming U.S. Presidential Election, over Donald Trump.

Most people in Singapore support Biden rather than Trump

The survey, conducted by UK-based international market research firm YouGov from Sep. 24 to Oct. 5, revealed that 66 per cent of Singaporeans surveyed expressed their support for Biden, while 12 per cent of respondents chose Trump.

This makes Singapore the country where support for Biden is the strongest, out of all the places surveyed in the Asia-Pacific.

More respondents in Singapore also thought Biden would make a better president. 23 per cent of respondents thought the former Vice President would make a "great" president as compared to 8 per cent who thought the same of Trump.

When asked if they thought the two candidates' campaign was dishonest so far, an overwhelming 56 per cent of Singaporeans thought that Trump's campaign was "mostly dishonest", as compared to just 7 per cent who thought that about Biden's campaign.

More Singaporeans also responded that Trump's actions have impacted them negatively (42 per cent) than positively (10 per cent).

The U.S. election is due to take place on Nov. 3, although the final vote count will not be revealed until mail-in ballots from all states are counted as well.

Trump most popular in Taiwan, least popular in Malaysia

Respondents from other countries and regions in Asia mostly said they prefer Biden to win the presidential election too, except Taiwan, where 42 per cent of the people surveyed expressed their support for Trump as compared to 30 per cent for Biden.

Positive reception of Trump can be attributed to the U.S. President's assertive China policy that has brought Taiwan closer to the U.S., although the latter is still careful to avoid crossing China's red line on the self-ruled island.

Hong Kong comes second in terms of percentage of support for Trump, with 36 per cent of respondents supporting him, as compared to 42 per cent who chose Biden.

The country where Trump was the least popular in is Malaysia, where only 9 per cent of respondents prefer Trump to Biden (62 per cent).

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Win McNamee/Getty Images