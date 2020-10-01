S'pore to hit 22°C on a few rainy days during first 2 weeks of Oct. 2020

The first two weeks of October 2020 will continue to be wet, with more thundery showers expected, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore in its latest weather forecast.

During this period, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C on most days, with lows of around 22°C on a few rainy days, and highs of around 34°C on one or two days.

Rainfall is forecast to be above average

Due to the prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions persisting in the two weeks ahead, more rain can be expected over Singapore.

Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are forecast between the late morning and afternoon on some days, with the thundery showers expected to continue into the evening over some parts of Singapore.

In the latter half of the fortnight, widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected between the predawn hours and morning on several days, along with occasional gusty winds.

The rainfall for the first fortnight of October 2020 is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

Lowest daily minimum temperature in September was 20.9°C

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore, September 2020 was relatively wet and occasionally windy.

The wet and cloudy conditions brought cooler temperature on some days around mid-September, with the lowest daily minimum temperature at 20.9°C, recorded at Newton on Sep. 16.

The last time the temperature dipped below 21°C was on May 8, 2019, when a minimum temperature of 20.8°C was recorded.

There were also several warm days in September, with daily maximum temperatures reaching around 34°C.

On Sep. 22, with relatively clear skies and presence of high-level skies, a halo formed by the refraction of light through ice crystals in the high clouds was spotted encircling the sun around noon.

