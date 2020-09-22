Gorgeous halo spotted at East Coast & Tanjong Pagar on Sep. 22

People in Singapore spotted halos around the sun on Tuesday afternoon (Sep. 22) around the East Coast and Tanjong Pagar area.

This halo was spotted by Apoorva Bajj along Marine Parade Road.

These indicate high, thin cirrus clouds that are present at 20,000 feet or more above ground level, which contain millions of tiny ice crystals, according to Earthsky.

The halos are created when light splits and reflects from these ice crystals, and only appear as a halo when the crystals are positioned with respect to your eye.

The phenomenon is also known as 22-degree halos as the ring has a radius of about 22 degrees around the sun (or even the moon).

According to the University of Illinois, this happens when sunlight enters one side of an ice crystal in the cloud and exits through the side at a 22 degree angle.

The bending of the light by 22 degrees from its original direction, produces a ring of light which is observed at 22 degrees from the sun (or moon).

Here are more photos of the halo:

Here's one of our favourites, with the supertrees at Gardens By the Bay:

Top photos by Tan Yong Lin and Zachary Lai