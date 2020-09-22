Back

Gorgeous halo spotted at East Coast & Tanjong Pagar on Sep. 22

22-degrees on 22.

Sumita Thiagarajan | September 22, 2020, 12:49 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

People in Singapore spotted halos around the sun on Tuesday afternoon (Sep. 22) around the East Coast and Tanjong Pagar area.

This halo was spotted by Apoorva Bajj along Marine Parade Road.

Photo by Apoorva Bajj

These indicate high, thin cirrus clouds that are present at 20,000 feet or more above ground level, which contain millions of tiny ice crystals, according to Earthsky.

The halos are created when light splits and reflects from these ice crystals, and only appear as a halo when the crystals are positioned with respect to your eye.

The phenomenon is also known as 22-degree halos as the ring has a radius of about 22 degrees around the sun (or even the moon).

According to the University of Illinois, this happens when sunlight enters one side of an ice crystal in the cloud and exits through the side at a 22 degree angle.

The bending of the light by 22 degrees from its original direction, produces a ring of light which is observed at 22 degrees from the sun (or moon).

Here are more photos of the halo:

Photo by Tan Yong Lin

Photo by Theng

Photo by Zachary Lai

Footage by Pearlyn Pang

Photo by Annie Pang

Photo of halo at Upper Thomson by Low Shao Suan

Photo of halo at Kallang by Rachel Ng

Here's one of our favourites, with the supertrees at Gardens By the Bay:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos by Tan Yong Lin and Zachary Lai

S'pore home baker sells NYC's Magnolia Bakery dessert, a cross between pudding & ice cream

Shiok.

September 22, 2020, 01:59 PM

The Golden Duck has new tom yum-flavoured snack with lotus root, shrimp chins & mushrooms

Aroy mak mak~

September 22, 2020, 01:52 PM

MSE: Groups of more than 5, even if split across multiple tables, are not allowed in eateries

MSE reminded F&B operators that they are responsible for implementing safe distancing measures.

September 22, 2020, 01:29 PM

Ellen Degeneres addresses toxic workplace allegations, apologises to those hurt

She manages 270 people who work on the show.

September 22, 2020, 01:17 PM

Study: Dengue may provide immunity against Covid-19

Dengue and Covid-19 could be linked.

September 22, 2020, 12:50 PM

18-metre life-sized Gundam figure in Japan seen moving & bending the knee

Looks majestic.

September 22, 2020, 12:37 PM

Chinese drug dealer on death row in Indonesia escapes by digging tunnel into sewer

The man had spent five to six months planning his escape.

September 22, 2020, 12:36 PM

S'porean man jailed 15 weeks for driving up to 102kmh & crashing into pedestrians in CBD

Banned from driving for four years.

September 22, 2020, 12:13 PM

Man calling S'poreans 'Singapoo people' not UOB staff or vice president: UOB

Facebook has been notified.

September 22, 2020, 11:33 AM

Over 15,000 M'sians lost jobs in S'pore due to Covid-19, service sector hardest-hit

The manufacturing sector was the second worst-hit.

September 22, 2020, 11:04 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.