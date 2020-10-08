Cages set up to catch Sin Ming chickens, MP assures most chickens will be spared

The free-roaming chickens and junglefowls of Sin Ming estate in Thomson area have once again come under public scrutiny.

This was after residents received a flyer on Oct. 7 informing them about the removal of the birds in the residential estate and relocating them to a farm in Seletar.

Cages set up to catch Sin Ming's chickens

On Oct. 8 noon, four cages (one not shown in photo below) were set up in the estate under foliages where the chickens frequent:

A notice on the cage states that this is a pest control trap:

According to resident and filmmaker Jun Chong, a few residents were present to chase the chickens away from entering these cages this afternoon.

Speaking to the staff from the animal management company engaged by the town council, Mothership understands that the company has not caught any chickens as of the time of writing.

The cages are left on the grass patch but no chickens have walked into them yet even though rice baits are used.

So far, only pigeons have entered the cages.

The staff added that the methods they employ to trap the chickens are limited as only humane methods are allowed.

Chickens not bothered by the cages

Mothership observed that the chickens have been unbothered by the cages.

The chickens are mostly scattered in common areas such as on the grass patch, under sheltered walkway, and the void deck:

Residents okay with the chickens

Speaking to a resident and a shop owner in the estate, both of them shared with Mothership that they have no issue with the chickens.

The convenience shop owner in the estate, who wants to be known as Lee, shared:

"Cars are even noisier than chickens... people walked past and asked me why they put the cages there to catch the chicken, we all okay with the chickens and like them. 88 per cent of residents like them! Why? Because it feels like kampung again, we didn't have the kampung feeling... you know have the feeling. Some people even came to this estate to see chickens, some of their children never see chickens before ah! The chickens won't ka jiao (disturb) people. But they will crow a few times, people also need to talk so they will also need to communicate what."

Another elderly woman said: "They never make noise one, only every morning at around 4 to 5am they crow and wake you up is good what... why people complain?

"People on aircon at home, how to hear the crows?", she added.

The resident also said that she does not feed the chickens and she observed the chickens will prey on worms and insects, including cockroaches, in the estate.

MP Chong Kee Hiong: 8-10 chickens, mostly roosters, will be relocated

In response to this incident, Member of Parliament Chong Kee Hiong updated in a Facebook post on Oct. 8 that eight to 10 chickens will be relocated so that the number of chickens residing at Sin Ming will be kept "sustainable".

He said that the number of chickens in the estate has grown to 40 to 50 and they have received feedback on multiple occasions about the chickens, but he did not specify how many.

Chong added that the chickens captured are mostly roosters and no junglefowls will be taken away.

The chickens will be relocated to a landscaping nursery in Seletar and will be kept in an "enclosed and safe environment".

Previously, the Thomson Sin Ming Residents' Committee (RC) claimed in the flyer that the chickens will be sent to a farm in Seletar.

The address stated in the flyer belongs to The Animal Resort.

Mothership understands through a phone call with a spokesperson from The Animal Resort that they have rejected the RC's request and they are not taking in the chickens.

The spokesperson also said she had since received many calls and queries about the Sin Ming's chickens.

MP Chong has clarified with Mothership that the chickens will be relocated to Lee Heng Garden Services.

Residents can still visit the chickens if they wish to and they can seek more details via the RC.

Chong said that the town council has discussed and deliberated much before coming to this decision to "strike the balance in meeting the needs of all residents".

Here's his post in full:

Top image by Ashley Tan's photos