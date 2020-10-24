Back

What the S$321 business class dining experience in SIA’s A380 restaurant is like

Fancy.

Jane Zhang | Andrew Wong | Tanya Ong | October 24, 2020, 10:22 PM

Restaurant A380 @Changi, where members of the public can dine aboard an SIA Airbus A380 double-decker superjumbo, sold out more than 900 seats within 30 minutes of its launch on Oct. 12.

The dining experience was originally only slated to be available on the afternoons of Oct. 24 and 25, but due to overwhelming demand, SIA opened up one more weekend of slots, on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Passport required

On Oct. 24, a total of around 500 people showed up for both lunch and dinner sessions combined.

One will require a valid passport to enter into the transit area and to enjoy this dining experience.

Dinner commences at 7pm and ends at 10pm, unless there are delays.

Photo by Andrew Wong.

Photo by Andrew Wong.

A look at the double-bed suites. Which we did not go for, by the way.

Can lie down and eat. Photo by Andrew Wong.

The menu options range depending on cabin class. Each meal also comes with two complimentary alcoholic drinks and other beverages are free flow.

We opted for the business class meal, which features a six-course meal for S$321.

Photo by Andrew Wong.

Photo by Andrew Wong.

The meal includes a starter of satay, an appetiser, main course, dessert, a cheese platter, and a fruit platter.

For the business class meal, there is a choice between an international selection and Shermay Lee's selection. We opted for the international selection.

Photo by Andrew Wong.

Singapore sling:

Photo by Andrew Wong.

Satay:

Photo by Andrew Wong.

"Eh, the satay nice," our reporter said.

Flaked smoked salmon:

Photo by Andrew Wong.

The seaweed mayonnaise sauce accompanying the smoked salmon was described to be "very savoury, like aioli".

"Damn nice," he added. "If only I could put that seaweed mayo on fries."

Photo by Andrew Wong.

During the entire experience, one may also be entertained by SIA's whole suite of inflight entertainment options.

Photo by Andrew Wong.

Great.

The main course options for the international selection menu include grilled beef fillet with black pepper sauce, pan-seared prawns and scallops, and Japanese-style grilled Chilean sea bass.

We opted for the grilled beef fillet.

Photo by Andrew Wong.

Photo by Andrew Wong.

The beef had a "strong pepper flavour", which our reporter said he liked.

"But the mashed potato was even better," he said, citing the combination of potato and truffle to be a win.

The cheese platter:

Photo by Andrew Wong.

Photo by Andrew Wong.

The smell of the cheese was rather pungent, though.

And the dessert, which was baked cheesecake with sable crust, was rather colourful.

Photo by Andrew Wong.

Eating on a plane, but without flying

Overall, our reporter felt that the food was delicious, but the portions were on the small side ("I still can eat," he said. "Maybe only 60 per cent full.")

Eating in a stationary plane also entails a "really different feeling". After all, the dining experience on land is markedly different from being in the air.

For instance, because the plane is stationary, there aren't movements (which would be typical if one was flying).

Being on land also means that you also can't see the sky when looking out from the window, he noted.

Overall ratings:

  • Taste: 7.5/10

  • Full-o-meter: 6/10

  • Price: Havetoeatindomiefornext2months/10

Apart from eating on a plane, there are also a variety of other activities available to diners.

Diners who arrive early can participate in SIA's heritage showcase, involving cabin crew decked in uniforms spanning from SIA's early years to the present day.

Diners can also participate in a batik rose-making craft activity, or get a digital drawing of themselves as a pilot or cabin crew from a caricature artist.

There are also special KrisShop privileges for all customers, as well as limited-edition souvenirs available to customers who purchase the suites or business class options.

Top photo by Andrew Wong.

