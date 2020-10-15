Back

S'poreans' 'rubbish' diets & sticky poop to blame for toilet paper hoarding during CB: Jacelyn Tay

Toilet paper shouldn't be needed if we eat healthy, Tay said.

Nigel Chua | October 15, 2020, 02:06 PM

Healthy eating habits can apparently help alleviate common skin problems such as acne, rashes, eczema, and of course, poop sticking to your backside.

And Singaporeans' "rubbish" diet and lack of fibre is chiefly responsible for the modern-day conundrum of needing to wipe clean, after doing one's business.

This was a thought that "suddenly" came to the mind of former-actress and health coach Jacelyn Tay.

According to Tay, such diets have resulted in widespread panic-buying of toilet paper, among other necessities, in the wake of DORSCON Orange.

"[If] we only eat from the garden of Eden, no toilet paper should be needed," she said.

Actress and health coach

Tay, 45, founded Body Inc., a wellness centre that promotes "holistic wellness" in 2006.

In her post, she also warned of how sticky poop caused by a sub-optimal diet could end up impacting the large intestine, causing liver issues, which would then go on to create skin problems.

"If the poop sticks to your backside, the poop sticks to your colon too," she said.

Over time, Tay explained, "sticky, toxic waste" could accumulate in the body.

Pandemic panic-buying

Panic-buying of toilet paper and other necessities appeared to be a trend observed across the globe, and was not a uniquely-Singaporean phenomenon.

Similar incidences were seen in New Zealand, JapanSouth Korea, as well as in Germany, Italy, and the U.S..

Panic buying, as explained by the Singapore Psychological Society, has its roots in groupthink behaviour, a psychological phenomenon that occurs when a group of people make irrational decisions due to a desire to conform.

This is driven by the need for "self-preservation, protection and safety."

Either that, or modern humans simply don't eat enough fibre.

"When was toilet paper invented btw?"

Tay also posed the question of when toilet paper was invented.

But poop sticking to the backside is a problem predating the invention of toilet paper.

National Geographic's exploration of butt-wiping in history says that it may have been done with a wet sponge in ancient Rome, and with cloth-wrapped sticks in ancient China.

There is apparently evidence of hemp paper, which was too rough for writing, being used in China in the second century as well.

Toilet paper eventually became mass-produced by 1393, for the Chinese imperial family.

Top image from Jacelyn Tay and Selina Goh on Facebook 

