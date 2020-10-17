Samsung & NTUC FairPrice take obvious dig at iPhone 12 prices & lack of accessories

Apple's announcement of the new iPhone 12 range on Oct. 14 has caused quite a stir.

iPhone 12 range doesn't come with earphones and chargers

There are four different models: an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and a smaller iPhone 12 mini.

Prices for these are US$799 (S$1,086), US$999 (S$1,359), US$1,099 (S$1,495) and US$699 (S$950) respectively.

What sparked the most discussion, however, is the removal of certain accessories that typically come with the phone.

The wired EarPod headphones and wall chargers will no longer be included in the box, with Apple citing environmental reasons for their removal.

The tech giant added that with the numerous third party adapters readily available, excluding these items help to reduce carbon emissions generation, and the mining and use of precious resources.

However, some remain unconvinced, believing this to be a cash grab on Apple's part.

Of course they aren’t kidding....they want you to spend more money for a charger. — JamesChevy Chevalier (@chevyjd) October 13, 2020

Apple selling iPhone 12 without Charger is like Juventus selling Paul Pogba to Manchester United without his football abilities 😂😂 — WelBeast (@WelBeast) October 15, 2020

Samsung mocks Apple

Rival South Korean tech company Samsung did not fail to capitalise on the discontent.

In a cheeky post advertising their Galaxy series which has since gotten over 70,000 shares, Samsung made sure consumers knew their new phones would arrive with a charger as well.

They stated: "Your Galaxy does give you what you are looking for."

According to Macrumors though, there is speculation that Samsung too, plans to stop including chargers with some of its phone from 2021 onwards.

Samsung previously made fun of Apple for removing the headphone jack from their iPhone 7 series, before doing the same two years later with the Galaxy A8.

Apple vs. Apple

In Singapore, even NTUC FairPrice joined in the fun.

In a parody of the iPhone 12 announcement, the supermarket chain marketed literal apples.

Alluding to the rather hefty prices of the iPhone 12 offerings, FairPrice highlighted that their apples "costs less".

This was their description of the product:

"Sweet, crisp, and juicy, the best traits in a fruit. Curved silhouette encased in your choice of red or green, packed with reliable features like all natural vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants. Edge-to-edge freshness with every bite. Our apples have it all — and they fit perfectly in the palm of your hand."

FairPrice added that no pre-order was necessary.

Their post has since garnered over 1,400 shares.

Top photo from Samsung and NTUC FairPrice