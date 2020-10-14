Apple announces newest iPhone 12 range, including 'mini' version & largest iPhone to date

Apple announced its new iPhone 12 range of phones on Oct. 14, 2020 at 1.30am Singapore time.

There are four different models: an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and a smaller iPhone 12 mini.

According to Apple, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will be available for pre-order on Oct. 16, and will be on available on Oct. 23.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order on Nov. 6, and will be available on Nov. 13.

iPhone 12: The new base iPhone

The base iPhone 12 will feature the same 6.1-inch display size as the previous iPhone 11, and will largely resemble its predecessor.

It will, however, transition from an LCD screen to an OLED screen.

Also, by reducing the phone's display borders, Apple claims that the new iPhone 12 to be smaller than its predecessor, while keeping the same display size.

The iPhone 12 will come in black, white, red, green and blue.

It will be powered by Apple's new A14 Bionic processor, which Apple claims to be "up to 50 per cent faster" than any other smartphone chip on the market.

The iPhone 12 will continue to have a dual-camera set-up, similar to the iPhone 11.

It boasts a 12-megapixel main camera, with a f/1.6 aperture main camera, which is the fastest aperture in any iPhone to date, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The iPhone 12 will also gain a new Night Mode, and Apple claims that low-light performance for the phone has improved over its predecessor.

iPhone 12 Mini: The first iPhone to use the "Mini" moniker

The new iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest addition to Apple's new line of iPhones, with Apple dubbing it "the smallest, thinnest, lightest 5G phone in the world".

It boasts a 5.4-inch screen, which is larger than last year's iPhone SE, yet the phone itself is slightly smaller than the iPhone SE, due to the reduction in bezels around the display.

Apple says that the iPhone 12 mini has the exact same specifications as the iPhone 12, so there's no need to pick and choose between the two phones based on the features; it is simply a matter of which size you prefer.

The iPhone mini starts from US$699.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Larger than before

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are both Apple's flagship phones, and are larger than its predecessors.

The iPhone 12 Pro will feature a 6.1-inch screen, which is smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro, and on par with the iPhone 11.

In addition, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display, which is larger than the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max.

This will make the iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple's largest phone to date.

The two phones will come in four colours: grey, stainless steel, gold, and a new blue.

The main draw of the iPhone 12 Pro series is the triple-camera system, 12-megapixel wide, telephone and ultra-wide camera lenses.

The new iPhones will not include wired earbuds or wall chargers

There are some common features in the new iPhones.

For example, all the new iPhones will be 5G-compatible, with Apple claiming that it offers "the most 5G bands of any smartphone".

All iPhone 12 variants will boast a display that is "tougher than any smartphone glass", with its new "ceramic shield", which coats the glass to improve its durability.

On the downside, Apple will no longer include its wired EarPod headphones in the box with its new iPhones, citing environmental reasons.

It will also remove the wall charger from the iPhone's box.

Apple will only include a USB-C to Lightning cable, which can be plugged into a computer or adapter for charging.

iPhone pricing in Singapore

According to Apple's announcement, the cheapest of the new iPhones will be the iPhone 12 mini, starting at US$699 (S$950).

The iPhone 12 will retail starting at US$799 (S$1,086), while the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will retail starting at US$999 (S$1,359) and US$1,099 (S$1,495) respectively.

The recommended retail price of iPhones in Singapore is comparable to U.S. prices, but prices there depend on the different levels of taxes that individual states impose.

According to Apple's Singapore website, the iPhone 12 mini will retail starting at S$1,149, for the 64GB variant.

For those who want a larger screen, the iPhone 12 will start at S$1,299, similarly for the 64GB variant.

Apple's new flagship phones will cost you quite a bit more, though.

The iPhone 12 Pro will cost you from S$1,649, for the 128GB variant, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost you from S$1,799 for the 128GB variant.

Apple's most expensive phone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB storage, will cost you a whopping S$2,299 in Singapore.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via Apple.