Robinsons website displays 'Work in Progress' notice as customers complain of orders unfulfilled

Customers are worried that the items they have paid for will not be delivered.

Andrew Koay | October 31, 2020, 03:50 PM

If you haven't heard by now, Singaporean retail institution Robinsons will be closing down after 162 years in business.

The news on Friday (Oct.30) has sent shockwaves throughout the island, with even Minister of State Sun Xueling writing that the news had left her "stunned".

Now, visitors to Robinsons' website will be met with a "Work In Progress" notice along with a note that purchases can still be made at the physical stores.

Meanwhile, those seeking to return purchased articles are advised to email [email protected] with their order number.

Fear that orders will not be honoured

It comes amidst concerns from customers that Robinsons would not be fulfilling orders that have already been paid for.

Robinsons, which employs about 175 staff, announced yesterday that it has started the liquidation process of its two remaining stores at The Heeren and Raffles City shopping centre.

Mothership understands that one customer who had earlier ordered and paid for items amounting to about S$5,000 — including a bed and bed frame — has been informed by the mattress supplier and liquidators that the order would only be honoured if Robinsons paid for them.

Other customers have also reported similar concerns.

Mothership has contacted Robinsons for comment and will update the article with their response.

Top image from Robinsons website

