Malaysia hits new record high with 871 new Covid-19 daily cases, 7 more deaths

Malaysia reported 871 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, Oct. 18, hitting a new record high.

This latest figure topped Saturday's record daily count of 869, raising the country's total to 20,498.

Malaysia also recorded seven more deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 187.

The country imposed targeted lockdowns this month as infections surged.

Most of the new cases were locally transmitted and five imported infections, all in Selangor.

The state of Sabah recorded the highest number of new cases with 702 infections.

Selangor and Penang had 77 and 45 cases respectively.

Perak reported 10 new infections.

Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak and Terengganu each recorded single-digit cases.

Malaysia imposed targeted lockdowns in October 2020, following a recent surge in cases.

Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya were placed under a Conditional Movement Control Order until Oct. 27.

Malaysia's health ministry said 701 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection, bringing the total number of recoveries to 13,262.

There are now 7,049 active cases, 86 of whom are in ICU, including 28 patients who are on ventilator support.

Top photo via Bernama