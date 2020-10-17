Back

M'sia reports 869 Covid-19 cases on Oct. 17, highest daily increase

All are locally transmitted.

Syahindah Ishak | October 17, 2020, 08:00 PM

Malaysia reported 869 new Covid-19 cases on Oct. 17.

This is the highest number of cases recorded in a day for Malaysia ever since the pandemic started.

The announcement was made by Malaysian health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah in a virtual press conference.

All locally transmitted

All 869 cases are locally transmitted, involving 745 Malaysians and 124 foreigners.

Malaysia saw no imported cases on that day.

The total number of active cases in the country is now 6,886.

Four new deaths

Malaysia also recorded four new deaths today, bringing the total number of fatalities to 180.

Five new clusters have also been reported.

Three of them are in the Klang Valley and one in Sabah and Terengganu each.

91 in ICU

A total of 302 recoveries were reported today, bringing Malaysia's total number of recoveries to 12,561.

In addition, 91 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care units (ICU).

30 of them require ventilator support.

Top image from MOH Malaysia/FB.

