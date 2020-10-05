Back

Lawyer Lim Tean says he is up against PM Lee's 5 lawyers for defamation trial

5 vs 1.

Belmont Lay | October 05, 2020, 12:53 PM

The defamation trial against financial adviser and blogger Leong Sze Hian initiated by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be taking place in the High Court from Oct. 6 to 9, 2020.

The proceedings over four days in Court 4B starting at 10am each day will be open to the public, lawyer Lim Tean, who is acting for Leong, shared on Facebook on Oct. 3.

As part of the hearings, PM Lee will be cross-examined on the stand.

PM Lee has 5 lawyers

Lim's post to drum up publicity for the hearings also revealed that he is up against a team of five lawyers from PM Lee's side.

PM Lee's lawyers are led by Senior Counsel Davinder Singh, from Davinder Singh Chambers.

Singh was formerly executive chairman of Drew & Napier.

He left in 2019 to start his own practice.

Interest in trial heightened

Lim wrote in his post:

One Vs Five!

In addition to dealing with police harassment on the eve of a big trial, I will be up against 5 lawyers representing Lee Hsien Loong in his defamation suit against Leong Sze Hian, which will be from 6-9 October in the High Court before Justice Aedit Abdullah. In other words, I will be flying solo for Leong Sze Hian.

The trial will be held in Court 4B and starts at 10am each day. The public can attend but as seats will be limited, it will be on a First come first in basis with a queue number system. The earlier you queue the better chance you will have of going into the Court to watch proceedings.

Lee Hsien Loong is expected to be in the witness stand giving evidence on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Interest in the trial has heightened over a series of occurrences the past few days involving Lim.

Lim was arrested by the police on Oct. 2 for allegedly misappropriating client's money and stalking a former staff.

The arrest was sparked as Lim was asked to avail himself for an interview to assist in investigations but he did not show up.

The arrest led to a back-and-forth between Lim, his lawyer M. Ravi, and the Singapore police.

Top photos via Lim Tean Facebook & PM Lee Facebook

