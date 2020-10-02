SPF publishes Lim Tean's lawyer letter accusing CAD of 'illegitimate collusion'

Opposition politician and lawyer Lim Tean was arrested on Oct. 2 for allegedly misappropriating his client's money and stalking a former staff.

In a statement, the police said that Lim was issued a written notice to attend a compulsory interview at Police Cantonment Complex

Lim refused.

The police said:

"Mr Lim Tean replied through his counsel on Sep. 27, 2020 that he had no intention of turning up for any Police interview. He also made baseless allegations that the investigations against him were politically motivated."

Later in the day, the police released a copy of Lim’s reply.

It took the form of a letter from Lim's counsel, M Ravi, of Carson Law Chambers.

The letter, which was addressed to the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), said that Lim is a "prominent political figure and a senior member of the legal bar”.

The letter said: “He takes grave offence at your office's decision to investigate wholly frivolous and vexatious allegations."

According to Ravi, Lim said that CAD "deliberately and purportedly" called him down for an investigation at a time when he would be busy engaging in a very important trial involving the prime minister.

Ravi said:

"Our client instructs also that he has no intention of turning up for any interview as we are verily instructed that that (sic) you are investigating trumped up charges against him which are politically motivated."

Ravi went on to say that Lim believes that the allegation of Unlawful Stalking under Section 7 (1) of the Protection Harrassment Act (Chapter 256A) falls outside of CAD's remit.

Towards the end of the letter, Ravi notified CAD of Lim's intention to commence judicial review proceedings.

This is based on his allegation that there is:

"...illegitimate collusion of your office which has amalgamated the integrity of your office with the arbitrary ill will of the Minister which in the said process of unholy matrimony, our client says has severely injured the independence of your office."

You can read the full letter (with parts redacted) here:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top images via M Ravi/Facebook, SPF