12 people charged for visiting Lazarus Island & breaching safe distancing measures, granted S$2,000 personal bond

12 people have been charged in court for breaching safe distancing measures at Lazarus Island.

The accused persons are:

Jeffs Lowri Mair

Jeff Richard Alexander

Roth Joshua Adam

Helen Ann Sullivan

Lagesse Richard Henri

Cronk Zoe Louise

Natalie Joanna Sarkies

Trimming James Riby Oram

Luong Thi Thu Ha

Dunford William Edwin

Edward John Joseph Lee-Bull

Paul Jonathan Gold

Of the 12, Natalie Joanna Sarkies is a Singaporean Citizen, while Luong Thi Thu Ha is a Permanent Resident (PR).

All of them have since been granted a personal bond of S$2,000 with usual bail conditions and the need to surrender their passports.

Prosecution had asked for bail

Initially, the prosecution had asked for a bail of S$3,000 for each suspect, with either a Singaporean or PR as the surety of the accused.

However, the defence objected and pointed out that the only Singaporeans/PR that the accused knew were from work.

In response, the judge granted a personal bond of S$2,000 for each of the accused.

This means the accused themselves are responsible for forking out the sum of money for their own release.

Visited Lazarus Island on Aug. 8

The 12 had allegedly visited Lazarus Island on Aug. 8, and violated the Covid-19 regulations which prohibit social gatherings of more than five people who do not stay in the same place of residence.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, first-time offenders will face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to six months' imprisonment, or both.

Subsequent offenders may face a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.

Social gatherings of up to five people have been allowed since June 19, Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening.

Individuals should also maintain a safe distance of at least one metre at all times.

Related story

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image from Nataliesarkies Instagram