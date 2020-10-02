Back

12 people charged for visiting Lazarus Island & breaching safe distancing measures, granted S$2,000 personal bond

They allegedly visited Lazarus Island on Aug. 8.

Syahindah Ishak | Matthias Ang | October 02, 2020, 03:29 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

12 people have been charged in court for breaching safe distancing measures at Lazarus Island.

The accused persons are:

  • Jeffs Lowri Mair

  • Jeff Richard Alexander

  • Roth Joshua Adam

  • Helen Ann Sullivan

  • Lagesse Richard Henri

  • Cronk Zoe Louise

  • Natalie Joanna Sarkies

  • Trimming James Riby Oram

  • Luong Thi Thu Ha

  • Dunford William Edwin

  • Edward John Joseph Lee-Bull

  • Paul Jonathan Gold

Of the 12, Natalie Joanna Sarkies is a Singaporean Citizen, while Luong Thi Thu Ha is a Permanent Resident (PR).

All of them have since been granted a personal bond of S$2,000 with usual bail conditions and the need to surrender their passports.

Prosecution had asked for bail

Initially, the prosecution had asked for a bail of S$3,000 for each suspect, with either a Singaporean or PR as the surety of the accused.

However, the defence objected and pointed out that the only Singaporeans/PR that the accused knew were from work.

In response, the judge granted a personal bond of S$2,000 for each of the accused.

This means the accused themselves are responsible for forking out the sum of money for their own release.

Visited Lazarus Island on Aug. 8

The 12 had allegedly visited Lazarus Island on Aug. 8, and violated the Covid-19 regulations which prohibit social gatherings of more than five people who do not stay in the same place of residence.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, first-time offenders will face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to six months' imprisonment, or both.

Subsequent offenders may face a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.

Social gatherings of up to five people have been allowed since June 19, Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening.

Individuals should also maintain a safe distance of at least one metre at all times.

Related story

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image from Nataliesarkies Instagram

WP not seeking further ballot to raise Parti Liyani case in Parliament, will await Ministerial Statement

The Ministerial Statement is set to be delivered in November.

October 02, 2020, 03:13 PM

IRAS: 444 employers denied almost S$10m in Jobs Support Scheme payouts due to abusive practices

Four employers have also been referred to the police for investigations.

October 02, 2020, 03:04 PM

WiFi was temporarily down for StarHub's business broadband customers in S'pore

Down.

October 02, 2020, 02:40 PM

S'pore celebs Allan Wu & Wong Lilin celebrate daughter's 16th birthday

Sweet 16.

October 02, 2020, 02:12 PM

Trump's physician says president will carry out duties 'without disruption'

Trump and First Lady doing well at this time.

October 02, 2020, 02:00 PM

Lim Chu Kang farms will be able to produce over 3 times more food after redevelopment starts in 2024

An environmental study will be conducted to assess the impacts on the surrounding nature sites.

October 02, 2020, 01:48 PM

Trump & First Lady get Covid-19

Breaking news.

October 02, 2020, 01:06 PM

Couple in their 30s buys 5-room [email protected] flat for S$1.08 million after viewing it once

The highest transaction recorded for 22nd to 25th floor units so far.

October 02, 2020, 12:30 PM

H&M to close 250 stores globally, will focus on growing online demand

The closures make up 5 per cent of its stores.

October 02, 2020, 12:02 PM

'The contract ends, that's it': Remaining SIA cabin crew who fear being let go

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

October 02, 2020, 11:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.