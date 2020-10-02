12 people charged for visiting Lazarus Island & breaching safe distancing measures, granted S$2,000 personal bond

12 people have been charged in court for breaching safe distancing measures at Lazarus Island.
The accused persons are:
- Jeffs Lowri Mair
- Jeff Richard Alexander
- Roth Joshua Adam
- Helen Ann Sullivan
- Lagesse Richard Henri
- Cronk Zoe Louise
- Natalie Joanna Sarkies
- Trimming James Riby Oram
- Luong Thi Thu Ha
- Dunford William Edwin
- Edward John Joseph Lee-Bull
- Paul Jonathan Gold
Of the 12, Natalie Joanna Sarkies is a Singaporean Citizen, while Luong Thi Thu Ha is a Permanent Resident (PR).
All of them have since been granted a personal bond of S$2,000 with usual bail conditions and the need to surrender their passports.
Prosecution had asked for bail
Initially, the prosecution had asked for a bail of S$3,000 for each suspect, with either a Singaporean or PR as the surety of the accused.
However, the defence objected and pointed out that the only Singaporeans/PR that the accused knew were from work.
In response, the judge granted a personal bond of S$2,000 for each of the accused.
This means the accused themselves are responsible for forking out the sum of money for their own release.
Visited Lazarus Island on Aug. 8
The 12 had allegedly visited Lazarus Island on Aug. 8, and violated the Covid-19 regulations which prohibit social gatherings of more than five people who do not stay in the same place of residence.
Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, first-time offenders will face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to six months' imprisonment, or both.
Subsequent offenders may face a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.
Social gatherings of up to five people have been allowed since June 19, Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening.
Individuals should also maintain a safe distance of at least one metre at all times.
