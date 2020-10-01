Charges filed against 12 people who visited Lazarus island for breaching safe distancing measures

Charges have been filed against 12 individuals for breaching safe distancing measures at Lazarus Island.

The charges were filed by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA).

The group allegedly visited Lazarus Island on Aug. 8, and violated the prohibition on social gatherings with more than four other persons not staying in the same place of residence.

They will be charged in court on Friday, Oct. 2 at 2:30pm.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, first-time offenders will face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to six months' imprisonment, or both.

Subsequent offenders may face a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.

Top photo via Terence Chung / flickr.