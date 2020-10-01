Back

Charges filed against 12 people who visited Lazarus island for breaching safe distancing measures

They will be charged in court on Friday (Oct. 2).

Jane Zhang | October 01, 2020, 11:27 AM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

Charges have been filed against 12 individuals for breaching safe distancing measures at Lazarus Island.

The charges were filed by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA).

The group allegedly visited Lazarus Island on Aug. 8, and violated the prohibition on social gatherings with more than four other persons not staying in the same place of residence.

They will be charged in court on Friday, Oct. 2 at 2:30pm.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, first-time offenders will face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to six months' imprisonment, or both.

Subsequent offenders may face a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Terence Chung / flickr.

Bedok tailor, 80, has been tailoring since 1961. Now he struggles with rent & caring for wheelchair-bound daughter.

If you need a tailor in the east, you know where to go.

October 01, 2020, 04:07 PM

PM Lee, President Halimah Yacob congratulate People's Republic of China on 71st anniversary of founding

China marks the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic.

October 01, 2020, 03:57 PM

21 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Oct. 1: 15 imported & 3 from community

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

October 01, 2020, 03:46 PM

Haw Par Villa to be closed for 6 months from Oct. 2020 for upgrading works

The park has promised 'more quality content' once the upgrading is done.

October 01, 2020, 03:25 PM

New mall in Changi empty 9 months after being built, leaving residents desperate for a supermarket

Issues of convenience and time.

October 01, 2020, 02:54 PM

Jollibee S'pore now selling Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy

Fried chicken and nasi lemak is always a winning combo.

October 01, 2020, 01:54 PM

62 women, aged 21 to 51, arrested all over S'pore for suspected vice-related activities

Police investigations are ongoing.

October 01, 2020, 01:44 PM

M'sian rights group who sued Shanmugam has lawsuit thrown out by M'sian High Court

MHA said this shows that Lawyers for Liberty's allegations are baseless and completely untrue.

October 01, 2020, 12:44 PM

5,000 rabbits, hamsters, cats & dogs found dead in shipping packages in Henan, China

Adopt, don't shop.

October 01, 2020, 12:39 PM

Fann Wong & Christopher Lee dedicate mushy Instagram posts to each other even after 11 years of marriage

Kissy photos and emojis.

October 01, 2020, 12:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.