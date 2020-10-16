Back

Woman sits on Changi Jurassic Mile dinosaur to make TikTok video

This is why we don't deserve nice things.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 16, 2020, 03:39 PM

Jurassic Mile recently opened near Changi Airport.

The 1km park connector showcases over 20 "lifelike" dinosaurs located on each side of the pavement and the free attraction has drawn members of the public to visit.

Besides taking photos with and of the dinosaur, one woman went above and beyond.

She took a TikTok video of her sitting on one of the dinosaur displays.

In the seven-second video shared on All Singapore Stuff, the young woman dressed in a bright red top sat on the dinosaur, did a "V" hand sign before rocking back and forth.

Here's the clip:

via All Singapore Stuff

Many viewers have called out her inconsiderate behaviour, fearing that such behaviours might damage the displays and lead others to follow and do the same.

The dinosaur also appears to have a few of its teeth missing or damaged.

That particular dinosaur display is one of the few that are not placed behind the fence.

It is not as enormous as the others on display.

Here's a photo as a gauge of its size:

Photo taken by Andrew Wong.

Hope the dinosaurs are okay.

Top image from All Singapore Stuff/Facebook.

