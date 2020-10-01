Back

Haw Par Villa to be closed for 6 months from Oct. 2020 for upgrading works

The park has promised 'more quality content' once the upgrading is done.

Matthias Ang | October 01, 2020, 03:25 PM

Haw Par Villa will be closed for six months for upgrading works, from Oct. 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, the theme park announced in a Facebook post on Sep. 29.

In response to several queries in the comments section, Haw Par Villa further stated that it was bringing "more quality content" once the upgrading works are completed.

Currently, the Chinese theme park houses more than 1,000 statues and dioramas.

Opened for less than a month since circuit breaker activated

The impending temporary closure for renovations means that the park has been opened for less than a month in total.

On Sep. 8, Haw Par Villa announced that it was finally open, after it previously stated in a comment on an Aug. 14 post that it was still awaiting approval to re-open amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Screenshot from Haw Par Villa Facebook

The park was closed on April 5, two days before the circuit breaker.

At that time, it stated that the closure was up to June 30.

However, once June 30 came around, Haw Par Villa announced that it was still closed, although it offered free parking on its premises.
This means that the park has been opened for only 23 days, from Sep. 8 to 30, since April 5.

One exhibition closed for maintenance while it was open

In addition, one of the park's exhibitions was closed for maintenance while the park was open.

On Sep. 17, Haw Par Villa put up a post stating that The Ten Courts of Hell was closed from Sep. 17 to Oct. 31.

The park was first built in the 1930s by Burmese-Chinese brothers, Aw Boon Haw and Aw Boon Par.

Then, the brothers wanted to teach traditional Chinese values and folk history, which is why the sculptures were commissioned.

The park was redeveloped in the 1980s by the Singapore Tourism Board.

Top image collage from Haw Par Villa Facebook

