Haw Par Villa reopening on March 1, 2019 with option to hold wedding there

After three months of repair works, Haw Par Villa will open its doors again on March 1, 2019.

The Chinese theme park, which houses more than 1,000 statues and dioramas, has been closed since Dec. 1, 2018.

It is most famous for its depiction of the 10 courts of Hell.

Haw Par Villa then and now

Once known as the Tiger Balm Garden, the park was built by Burmese-Chinese brothers, Aw Boon Haw and Aw Boon Par, in the 1930s.

Then, the brothers wanted to teach traditional Chinese values and folk history, which is why the sculptures were commissioned.

The park was redeveloped in the 1980s by the Singapore Tourism Board.

Recently, Haw Par Villa has started to hold events that appeal to the younger crowd, such as the Twilight Tour on Halloween, and the Noise Invasion Festival.

It has even opened up as a wedding venue, which means couples who want their guests to remember the night forever can consider renting it.

According to the website, the park opens 9am to 6pm, from Monday to Friday.

So far, there has been no announcements on new opening hours.

Top photo via Flickr/Walter Lim and Flickr Jnzl.