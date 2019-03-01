fbpx

Back
﻿

Haw Par Villa reopening on March 1, 2019 with option to hold wedding there

We wonder if the park would have new opening hours.

Olivia Lin | February 25, 06:42 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

After three months of repair works, Haw Par Villa will open its doors again on March 1, 2019.

The Chinese theme park, which houses more than 1,000 statues and dioramas, has been closed since Dec. 1, 2018.

It is most famous for its depiction of the 10 courts of Hell.

Photo via Flickr/Rudy Herman

Haw Par Villa then and now

Once known as the Tiger Balm Garden, the park was built by Burmese-Chinese brothers, Aw Boon Haw and Aw Boon Par, in the 1930s.

Then, the brothers wanted to teach traditional Chinese values and folk history, which is why the sculptures were commissioned.

The park was redeveloped in the 1980s by the Singapore Tourism Board.

Recently, Haw Par Villa has started to hold events that appeal to the younger crowd, such as the Twilight Tour on Halloween, and the Noise Invasion Festival.

View this post on Instagram

🎃🎆JOIN US FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE HAW-LOWEEN EXPERIENCE Craving for a change to the same ol’ Halloween night out? We invite you to join our Journeys to Hell™ tour this Friday evening (26 Oct 2018), where you will gain enlightenment on the different perspectives of death and the afterlife. Step into the infamous Ten Courts of Hell to see what will get you dismembered and drowned in a pool of blood. On this special evening, dress up in your best Halloween costume and grab countless photo opportunities as you journey through the park and the Ten Courts of Hell. Don’t miss the chance to enter our Contemplation Room for a spot of reflection in an Actual coffin. Witness a fiery end to your night as you try your hands at a traditional ritual common amongst Singaporeans to ensure a good life for their ancestors. BOOK NOW via link in bio🎇

A post shared by Haw Par Villa (@hawparvilla.sg) on

It has even opened up as a wedding venue, which means couples who want their guests to remember the night forever can consider renting it.

Photo via Haw Par Villa

According to the website, the park opens 9am to 6pm, from Monday to Friday.

So far, there has been no announcements on new opening hours.

Top photo via Flickr/Walter Lim and Flickr Jnzl.

About Olivia Lin

Olivia likes to spook herself out by reading short horror stories. She’s also worried that by stating this on an online platform, internet-savvy ghosts might take notice and haunt her at night.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Liquid buffet is a thing and this is how you game the system

Like all buffets, you want to consume your money’s worth, and more. But you can’t if you get shit-faced too quickly.

February 25, 06:43 pm

Shophouse museum with iconic Queenstown artefacts evokes all the nostalgia

Walk down memory lane.

February 25, 06:31 pm

Famous M'sian 'bone-setting' TCM practitioner Chris Leong held in Indonesian jail for more than 47 days

He was arrested with 19 others with no news about what would happen next.

February 25, 05:38 pm

Orchard Central Cold Stone Creamery closing down, 1-for-1 for new Thai Milk Tea ice cream

Cold Stone Creamery gives and takes away.

February 25, 05:00 pm

McGriddles will be back in S'pore for one day on Feb. 27, 2019, comes with free merchandise

But why?

February 25, 02:32 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close