GoCycling bike store opens at Changi Airport T2 near Changi Jurassic Mile, S$8/hour rental

GoCycling has opened a new outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

It was opened on the same day as a new 3.5-kilometre cycling and jogging path linking the airport to East Coast Park and the Park Connector Network (PCN).

Seventh outlet opened

This makes it their seventh manned outlet to be opened.

Other outlets are:

East Coast Park carpark C4

West Coast Park carpark 2

Changi Beach carpark C1

Punggol Jetty (Coney Island)

Punggol Park

Jurong Lake Gardens

There are also three other self-serviced outlets.

Recommended for new park connector

A single adult bike can be rented at S$8 per hour.

In addition, there is also a promotion in which the second hour is free on weekdays, while the third hour is free on weekends.

Note that you will have to put down a S$50 refundable deposit if you intend to return the bike to any of their other outlets apart from the new one at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

As such, routes recommended by GoCycling are:

Changi Jurassic Mile,

Cycling from Changi Airport to East Coast Park via the new Changi Airport Park Connector,

Exploring the Eastern Coast Loop by either cycling to their outlet at Changi Beach Park C1 or their outlet at East Coat Park C4.

Where

Here is the address for the new outlet:

Address: 60 Airport Boulevard #01-T2S-0, Changi Airport Terminal 2, Hub & Spoke, Singapore 819643.

Phone: 92383450

