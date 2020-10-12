S'pore reports 28th Covid-19 death on Oct. 12, first death in 3 months

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore and one new death on Oct. 12.

This is Singapore's lowest daily count since Mar. 4 and the first death reported in three months.

The previous Covid-19-related death in Singapore was reported on July 14.

One death on Oct. 12

According to MOH, Case 57960, a 64 year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident, has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

He is Singapore's 28th Covid-19 death.

He had been working in India since December 2019, and was placed on stay-home notice (SHN) when he returned to Singapore on Sep. 23, 2020.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Oct. 4, and had a history of hypertension.

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them.

Summary of cases on Oct. 12

Here's a summary of today's cases:

Two locally transmitted cases

There is one case (Case 58037) in the community, a family member of previously confirmed cases.

She was tested during quarantine to determine her status, even though she is asymptomatic.

The other locally transmitted case is a dormitory resident, who had been identified earlier as a contact of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

He was tested during quarantine to determine his status, even though he is asymptomatic.

Two imported cases

There are also two imported cases today.

Case 58032 is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned to Singapore from the Philippines.

Case 58036 is a Work Pass holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India and the UAE.

They had both been placed on 14-day SHN upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving SHN even though they are asymptomatic.

48 remain in hospital

23 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,728 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged.

48 cases remain in hospital, with 76 in community facilities.

None remain in the intensive care unit.

28 have died from complications related to the virus.

Locations visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations listed in Oct. 12's update.

Here's the full list of locations:

According to MOH, there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image from Google Maps.