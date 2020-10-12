4 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 12, 1 in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed four new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Oct. 12.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,880.

There is one new case in the community. Another case is a dormitory resident.

The remaining two cases are imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight.

Daily cases in October

Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Top image from MOH/Facebook.