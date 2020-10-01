S’pore-based app lets you hire people to do your chores from S$50 so you don’t have to do them

Most of us have been working from home since early April, with Covid-19 safe distancing in place.

Less time to do chores after returning to office

With more flexibility while working from home, we might have been able to squeeze in time for household chores, cooking, and some might have even hopped onto the baking trend during the circuit breaker.

However, with the pandemic situation stabilising in Singapore, Phase 3 may just be around the corner.

In response, the Multi-ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced on Sep. 23 that the restrictions on social activities will be further relaxed from October onwards.

While this could mean a relaxation of rules for social activities, it would also mean that many of us could be returning to the office soon.

Although working in the office also has its perks (the office pantry has been greatly missed), spending the day there coupled with commuting time can be exhausting.

By the time you get home from work, household chores are really just that -- a bunch of chores strung together.

On the other hand, many are reluctant to hire domestic helpers to help with household matters as some may prefer more privacy at home, or feel that it is an unnecessary cost.

Part-time cleaners on demand from S$50

For those who need additional help with cleaning, enter Clean On Demand.

Clean On Demand, a cleaning company registered with ACRA and licensed by NEA, provides various packages allowing customers to pick and choose according to their specific needs for house cleaning.

From the app, there are several packages available, catering to the specific needs of each customer.

For those living alone, or in smaller spaces, a two-hour general cleaning service which includes vacuuming, mopping, cleaning of toilets for a two-room HDB flat will cost around S$50.

Smaller families living in two-bedroom condominium apartments or three-room HDB flats can try out the three-hour general cleaning service, which will cost around S$75.

The prices increase in S$25 intervals, so general cleaning services for a 4-room HDB flat will set you back around S$100, and so on.

They also provide general house cleaning services for landed properties.

You can schedule for the cleaning service anytime between 9am to 5pm, and same-day bookings are available as well.

Additional services available

On top of the packages provided, you can also add on other services such as fridge cleaning, oven cleaning, and window cleaning.

They can even disinfect your home, if you require such services.

For example, a three-hour general cleaning service with three add-ons, including cleaning a conventional oven, a fridge, and three fan coil units, will set you back a total of S$181. Pretty good if you need more thorough cleaning once in a while.

For those who are unsure about the specific cleaning package that you need, Clean On Demand also provides a “cleaning calculator”, where you can key in specific values such as the cleaning time required and the size of your home to get a more exact amount.

Some may require more thorough cleaning, especially if you’re planning to move into a new place or move out of your current residence.

Clean On Demand also provides deep cleaning services, including marble polishing, home sanitising with fogging, and upholstery cleaning for furniture to eliminate dust, debris and other particles from your sofas and chairs.

If you need help cleaning your air-conditioners at home, such services are also available upon request.

The company provides office cleaning services as well via email request, if you feel that your office needs a bit of dusting after months of being away.

Check out their services on the Google Play Store and App Store.

