Extra large ceiling fan at Tampines coffee shop injures diners

A large sized ceiling fan at a Tampines coffee shop was observed by eyewitnesses to have hit a ladder on Oct. 28, resulting in injuries to patrons.

According to social media posts regarding the incident, those on the scene claim that the fan had hit a ladder, and then spun out of control.

A person on the scene took photos of the incident and uploaded them on Facebook.

Another picture of a man bleeding from his head was also circulated on social media.

The size of the fan is evident when seen in contrast to the rest of the eating house.

The fan appeared to have bent out of shape and pointed to the floor.

Responding to queries from Mothership, SCDF said they had received a call for assistance at Block 201D Tampines Street 21 on Oct. 28 at about 7.10pm.

SCDF conveyed two persons to Changi General Hospital.

This is a developing story.

Update:

