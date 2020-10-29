S'pore to lift border restrictions for visitors from mainland China & Australia's Victoria state from Nov. 6

Singapore will be lifting border restrictions for visitors from mainland China and Victoria State (Australia) from Nov. 6, 12am, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced in a press release on Oct. 29, 2020.

Border restrictions lifted for mainland China, Australia's Victoria State

"Both Mainland China and Victoria (Australia) have comprehensive public health surveillance systems and displayed successful control over the spread of the Covid-19 virus," the press release said.

In the last 28 days, Mainland China and the state of Victoria (Australia) has a virus local incidence rate of 0.00009 and 0.099 per 100,000 respectively.

The risk of importation from these places is low.

Visitors from other parts of Australia have been permitted to enter Singapore with an Air Travel Pass since Oct. 8, 2020.

Visitors planning to travel from mainland China and Victoria can apply for an Air Travel Pass (ATP) for entry into Singapore on or after Nov. 6, from Oct. 30 onward.

Applicants must have remained in either mainland China or Australia in the last 14 consecutive days prior to their entry.

Visitors can move around in S'pore without SHN if they test negative

Visitors must undergo a Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test upon arrival at Changi Airport.

The test results will be out within 48 hours, and typically within 12 hours.

After taking the COVID-19 PCR test, visitors are to take private transportation, taxi, or private hire car from the airport.

They must remain isolated at the accommodation until the test result is confirmed to be negative.

If they test negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore, without needing to serve a Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

From Nov. 6, Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents and Long-Term Pass holders returning from mainland China and Victoria will similarly undergo a Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival, and if the result is negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore, without a need to serve SHN.

To facilitate the contact tracing process, visitors must download and register for the TraceTogether app on their mobile devices prior to departing for Singapore, keep it activated during their stay here, and not delete it for 14 consecutive days after leaving Singapore.

Singapore's travel advisory will also be updated to allow travel to Mainland China and all of Australia.

Top image via Unsplash