Back

S'pore to lift border restrictions for visitors from mainland China & Australia's Victoria state from Nov. 6

Visitors must undergo a Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test upon arrival at Changi Airport.

Julia Yeo | October 29, 2020, 06:03 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Singapore will be lifting border restrictions for visitors from mainland China and Victoria State (Australia) from Nov. 6, 12am, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced in a press release on Oct. 29, 2020.

Border restrictions lifted for mainland China, Australia's Victoria State

"Both Mainland China and Victoria (Australia) have comprehensive public health surveillance systems and displayed successful control over the spread of the Covid-19 virus," the press release said.

In the last 28 days, Mainland China and the state of Victoria (Australia) has a virus local incidence rate of 0.00009 and 0.099 per 100,000 respectively.

The risk of importation from these places is low.

Visitors from other parts of Australia have been permitted to enter Singapore with an Air Travel Pass since Oct. 8, 2020.

Visitors planning to travel from mainland China and Victoria can apply for an Air Travel Pass (ATP) for entry into Singapore on or after Nov. 6, from Oct. 30 onward.

Applicants must have remained in either mainland China or Australia in the last 14 consecutive days prior to their entry.

Visitors can move around in S'pore without SHN if they test negative

Visitors must undergo a Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test upon arrival at Changi Airport.

The test results will be out within 48 hours, and typically within 12 hours.

After taking the COVID-19 PCR test, visitors are to take private transportation, taxi, or private hire car from the airport.

They must remain isolated at the accommodation until the test result is confirmed to be negative.

If they test negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore, without needing to serve a Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

From Nov. 6, Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents and Long-Term Pass holders returning from mainland China and Victoria will similarly undergo a Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival, and if the result is negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore, without a need to serve SHN.

To facilitate the contact tracing process, visitors must download and register for the TraceTogether app on their mobile devices prior to departing for Singapore, keep it activated during their stay here, and not delete it for 14 consecutive days after leaving Singapore.

Singapore's travel advisory will also be updated to allow travel to Mainland China and all of Australia.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Unsplash

If you have asthma and only use the blue inhaler, you’re doing it wrong

Take note.

October 29, 2020, 06:00 PM

Taiwan fighter pilot dies after jet crashes into sea during training exercise

The pilot reported an engine malfunction shortly after take-off.

October 29, 2020, 05:20 PM

2 courier delivery personnel in Sengkang throw online shopping items on ground like rubbish

Thud sounds heard repeatedly in three-and-a-half-minute video.

October 29, 2020, 05:13 PM

Muslim-owned eatery serving rice bowls, like the Halal Guys, opening at Bugis from Oct. 30

Don't have to travel to New York.

October 29, 2020, 04:59 PM

S’pore fighter Christian Lee was student by day, pro fighter by night & eventually, MMA world champion

Stories Of Us: Since deciding to become an MMA fighter at the age of 13, Christian Lee's whole life has been solely focused on becoming a world champion. He shares with Mothership the ups and downs of the path he's chosen.

October 29, 2020, 04:58 PM

Notorious tenant refuses to move out, allegedly owes S$60,000 rent to Bedok condominium landlord

The tenant made headlines three years ago for the same reason.

October 29, 2020, 04:42 PM

Passenger gives S'pore taxi driver S$50 note for S$8.40 ride, makes his day

Times are hard.

October 29, 2020, 04:13 PM

Taiwan goes 200 days with no locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases

Imported cases are still being recorded however.

October 29, 2020, 04:07 PM

7 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 29, no new locally-transmitted cases

Today's update.

October 29, 2020, 03:32 PM

Man, 60, arrested 5 days after allegedly molesting man in Bedok

He will be charged in court for outrage of modesty on Oct. 30.

October 29, 2020, 03:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.