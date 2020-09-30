S'pore will let in tourists from Australia & Vietnam from Oct. 8

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced today (Sep. 30) that border restrictions will be lifted for visitors from Vietnam and Australia from Thursday, Oct. 8.

Those from Australia's state of Victoria, however, will still be restricted.

This means that Singapore will welcome visitors from four countries: Brunei, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Australia.

Singapore's border restrictions were first relaxed to visitors from Brunei and New Zealand last month, with the first visitors arriving on Sep. 8.

No local Covid-19 cases in Vietnam, local virus rate in Australia low

CAAS highlighted that Vietnam has not had any local Covid-19 cases in the last 28 days.

At the same time, Australia's local incidence rate for Covid-19 infections was 0.02 per 100,000, excluding those from the state of Victoria.

"The risk of importation from these countries is low," said CAAS.

Visitors must apply for Air Travel Pass

Visitors to Singapore must obtain an Air Travel Pass prior to arrival in Singapore, between seven and 30 days prior to their intended arrival here.

They must have stayed in Australia (excluding Victoria State) or Vietnam in the last consecutive 14 days prior to their entry.

Visitors from Australia and Vietnam can apply from Oct. 1.

They will be allowed to enter Singapore from Oct. 8.

Upon arrival, they will be required to take a swab test. They will be allowed to enter the country if they test negative, and will not be required to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice.

They will also be subjected to other conditions such as needing to use the TraceTogether app, and being responsible for their medical bills while in Singapore.

From Oct. 2, Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents, and Long-Term Pass holders returning from Vietnam and Australia (excluding those from Victoria) will similarly undergo a Covid-19 test upon arrival, CAAS said.

Such visitors are currently subject to a 7-day SHN, and are tested before the end of the SHN.

Unilateral opening

The arrangements for travellers arriving in Singapore from the four countries are unilateral.

This means that those countries may not have made similar arrangements for travellers from Singapore.

Transport minister Ong Ye Kung previously explained that unilaterally opening Singapore's borders was "an invitation to the world for a small economy, open economy like ours."

"Of course I wish they will reciprocate", he said.

Top photos from Ammie Ngo and Dan Freeman on Unsplash.