Back

First 14 visitors from New Zealand & Brunei touch down at Changi Airport on Sept. 8, 2020

Let's see how it goes.

Belmont Lay | September 08, 2020, 11:54 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Five visitors from Brunei and nine from New Zealand touched down at Changi Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

They make up the first 14 visitors to come to Singapore as a result of the unilateral reopening of borders to these two countries and when applications opened a week ago.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said it approved 59 travellers from Brunei and 77 from New Zealand to fly to Singapore as of 5pm on Tuesday.

How many visitors to expect from these two countries?

The number of visitors from these two countries will be limited though.

Brunei has two flights to Singapore weekly.

This will see up to 500 visitors here tops.

There are four flights weekly from New Zealand that can pack some 1,200 passengers.

Not easy to travel here

But the boost in visitor arrivals is expected to be limited, given that travel restrictions and advisories are still in place in both countries.

The Brunei government is only allowing citizens, permanent residents and long-term visa holders who have to undergo urgent medical care overseas, attend court hearings or resume study abroad to leave the country.

New Zealanders will have to serve a quarantine period of at least 14 days at a government-provided facility when they return home after travelling overseas.

They cannot self-isolate or take a domestic flight before finishing their quarantine.

How do these visitors enter Singapore?

These visitors will come under the Air Travel Pass Scheme.

This scheme allows for leisure travel, as well as all forms of short-term travel.

It is a different scheme from the reciprocal green lane arrangements between countries reserved for essential business and official travel.

Brunei and New Zealand have been given the go-ahead as the virus situation there is under control and the risk of importing Covid-19 is low.

Visitors will have to take a swab test upon arrival in Singapore though.

Among other conditions, they will have to use the TraceTogether app for the duration of their stay here.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via CAAS

S'pore art tour that visits people's homes sees funding reduced by 80% but plans digital show to tell new stories

The team has been re-planning its 2020 programme but it is still hopeful to conduct house tours again soon.

September 09, 2020, 09:55 AM

Hong Kong police defend manhandling girl, 12, during protests

Three grown adults vs one girl.

September 09, 2020, 01:03 AM

Senior counsels & NUS prof join Sengkang Town Council independent panel to handle ongoing court appeals

SKTC chairman He Ting Ru previously promised to ensure the PRPTC lawsuit will be handled fairly.

September 09, 2020, 12:26 AM

13 men charged for gathering & chanting gang slogans at funeral along Circuit Rd

They had done so to show off their secret society affiliation.

September 08, 2020, 11:05 PM

Food courts at [email protected] & NTU North Spine among places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

No new cases in community.

September 08, 2020, 10:53 PM

26-year-old S'porean living in the Arctic feels it's the safest place from Covid-19 pandemic

No Covid-19 cases at all up there, according to the WHO.

September 08, 2020, 07:56 PM

S'pore-based app offers on-demand islandwide delivery for over 500 popular local F&B brands

New users will even get S$3 off their first two orders.

September 08, 2020, 07:53 PM

S$360,000 worth of cannabis & crystal meth, parang & karambit knives seized in raid

Three Malaysians and two Singaporeans were arrested.

September 08, 2020, 07:24 PM

China is first major economy to return to growth during Covid-19 pandemic: Xi Jinping

Xi also said Beijing's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has saved 'tens of millions of lives'.

September 08, 2020, 06:50 PM

90-year-old among 19 people being investigated for illegal gambling at Redhill

15 men and four women, aged between 46 and 90, are assisting with investigations.

September 08, 2020, 06:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.