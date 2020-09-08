First 14 visitors from New Zealand & Brunei touch down at Changi Airport on Sept. 8, 2020

Five visitors from Brunei and nine from New Zealand touched down at Changi Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

They make up the first 14 visitors to come to Singapore as a result of the unilateral reopening of borders to these two countries and when applications opened a week ago.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said it approved 59 travellers from Brunei and 77 from New Zealand to fly to Singapore as of 5pm on Tuesday.

How many visitors to expect from these two countries?

The number of visitors from these two countries will be limited though.

Brunei has two flights to Singapore weekly.

This will see up to 500 visitors here tops.

There are four flights weekly from New Zealand that can pack some 1,200 passengers.

Not easy to travel here

But the boost in visitor arrivals is expected to be limited, given that travel restrictions and advisories are still in place in both countries.

The Brunei government is only allowing citizens, permanent residents and long-term visa holders who have to undergo urgent medical care overseas, attend court hearings or resume study abroad to leave the country.

New Zealanders will have to serve a quarantine period of at least 14 days at a government-provided facility when they return home after travelling overseas.

They cannot self-isolate or take a domestic flight before finishing their quarantine.

How do these visitors enter Singapore?

These visitors will come under the Air Travel Pass Scheme.

This scheme allows for leisure travel, as well as all forms of short-term travel.

It is a different scheme from the reciprocal green lane arrangements between countries reserved for essential business and official travel.

Brunei and New Zealand have been given the go-ahead as the virus situation there is under control and the risk of importing Covid-19 is low.

Visitors will have to take a swab test upon arrival in Singapore though.

Among other conditions, they will have to use the TraceTogether app for the duration of their stay here.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via CAAS