Boon Tat Street stabbing: Mother of deceased son-in-law demands S$5,050 monthly in damages

The compensation would consist of her living expenses, medical expenses, utilities, and rent, which was provided by her son before his death.

Julia Yeo | October 15, 2020, 06:44 PM

Tan Nam Seng, 72, was sentenced to eight and a half years' jail after he stabbed his son-in-law three times in the chest in broad daylight in 2017.

Tuppani's mother asking for compensation of S$5,050 monthly

Tan pleaded guilty to one count of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in August 2020, for the killing of Spencer Tuppani, 38.

It was reported that a number of factors, over the span of a decade, eventually contributed to the stabbing.

Deceased man's mother asking for damages

On Oct. 15, Shinmin Daily News reported that Tuppani's mother, Tham Poh Kwai, is seeking S$5,050 monthly in damages and losses from Tan, for fatally stabbing her son.

Dependent on son for support

Before the case came to a conclusion, Tham had filed a statement of claim in November 2019 to Tan, seeking an amount which included the monthly allowance which Tuppani used to provide for her.

In her statement of claim from 2019, Tham claimed that Tan had "wrongfully, wilfully, and intentionally assaulted, attacked and stabbed" Tuppani, which resulted in his death, reported The Straits Times.

According to the Chinese daily, Tham argued that due to her son's life being cut short, she had lost her source of support as she was dependent on her son, and wanted Tan to compensate what would have been provided by her son if he was alive.

She also specified that the compensation would consist of her living expenses, medical expenses, utilities, and rent.

She explained that prior to her son's death, she was living with her son and daughter-in-law in a private property, but was unable to continue living in the house after the incident and had to move out.

As a result, she needed to find other accommodation and pay rent, thus seeking compensation for that.

Boon Tat Street incident from 2017

The 2017 incident, dubbed by the media as the "Boon Tat Street death", involved the killing of Tuppani by his father-in-law.

Tuppani had allegedly cheated on Tan's daughter, who was his wife, and had two children with another woman while he was married.

Tan was also convinced that Tuppani was planning to divorce his daughter, and cheat him of his business.

On the day of the killing, after Tuppani collapsed outside a restaurant on Boon Tat Street after being stabbed three times by Tan, Tan stood over Tuppani and told passers-by to stay away.

"This is my son-in-law, don't help him, let him die," he was heard saying.

He then put the knife covered in blood on a table, and sat on a chair, and waited for the police to arrive.

While Tan was initially charged with murder, it was reduced to culpable homicide as it was found that Tan was suffering from a major depressive disorder, also known as clinical depression.

