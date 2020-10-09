Back

Boon Lay slashing incident: 18-year-old allegedly asked victim to buy cigarettes but was rejected

He will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for psychiatric observation.

Syahindah Ishak | Zhangxin Zheng | October 09, 2020, 03:08 PM

James Teck Jing You, 18, was charged in court on Friday (Oct. 9) over a slashing incident at Boon Lay Shopping Centre.

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, Teck was charged with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Allegedly asked victim to buy cigarettes for him

On Oct. 7, the police were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon in an NTUC FairPrice outlet at Boon Lay Shopping Centre at around 12:40pm.

The outlet was closed for a few hours but resumed operations by evening that day.

One shop owner named Ani who was stationed near the entrance to the supermarket told Mothership that she initially saw two men fighting.

Both men headed into the supermarket.

After a scuffle, one man with a knife in his hand ran away, leaving the other bloody and injured inside.

Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported that both men do not know each other.

Teck had allegedly asked the victim to help him buy cigarettes but was rejected before assaulting the victim.

Safe Entry staff tried stopping suspect from entering

The victim then ran into the FairPrice outlet to seek help.

A female staff who is doing the Safe Entry check-ins at the entrance tried to stop Teck from entering but to no avail, Zaobao reported.

Teck had used a kitchen knife to slash the 23-year-old victim on the face multiple times, charge sheets stated.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and head.

He was conscious when conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Videos of the incident were circulated online that day, showing a group of people applying bandages to a bleeding man.

On the same night, Teck was arrested in relation to the incident.

Remanded at IMH

Teck appeared in court via video link on Oct. 9, according to The Straits Times.

He will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for psychiatric observation, and will return to court on Oct. 23.

If found guilty, he could face life in prison or a jail term of up to 15 years.

He could also be liable for caning or a fine.

Top images from Nadyn Danny/FB.

