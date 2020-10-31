Both full Blue Moon & Mars visible in S'pore sky on Oct. 31, 2020

The full Blue Moon and Mars is visible in the Singapore sky on Oct. 31, 2020.

In fact, Mars has already been clearly visible by those observing the skies from Singapore for the past few days.

At 4:30am on Oct. 31, 2020, both the near full Blue Moon and Mars were clearly visible owing to excellent clear and cloudless conditions:

The position of the moon and Mars checks out according to the sky map that charts the celestial bodies as seen from Singapore.

Photographers can capture rare sight

The above photos of the near full moon and Mars were taken with a low-tech iPhone SE from Sengkang.

Photographers in Singapore with more powerful equipment or Huawei phones can easily capture higher resolution photos of Mars and the Blue Moon together at the same time.

On Oct. 1, 2020, an amateur photographer in Punggol managed to shoot Mars and the Mid-Autumn Festival full moon together.