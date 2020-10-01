Back

Amateur photographer shoots full moon & Mars from Punggol HDB block on Mid-Autumn Festival night

Full moon and Mars visible from Singapore.

Belmont Lay | October 01, 2020, 11:55 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

The Mid-Autumn Festival on Oct. 1, 2020 saw plenty of people in Singapore taking photos of the full moon that shone brightly since dusk and putting those shots on social media.

View this post on Instagram

1st October 2020 Thursday - Chel woke me up just to let me know that we got big beautiful moon this morning at 5am 🥱🤣🤣 Thank you sweetheart 😘 Mid Autumn Moon. Happy Mid Autumn all 🙏🏻🌝 Phase 2 - Day 105 (01/10/2020) ... ... ... #godcreation #sky_sultans #preciousmoment #cool_capture #photocatchers #photolovers #skystagram #instagrammer #igersworldwide #igers #nature_perfection #nature_beauty #igersg #godislove #nature_perfection #ig_world_colors #sky_brilliance #landscaping #thisissingapore #elligeron_moon2020 #beautifulmoon #beautifulmoontonight #beautifulmoonlight #neighbourhood #fullmoon #midautumn #elligeron_midautumnfestival

A post shared by Louise-Ella M L (@louise_maurice) on

One amateur photographer in Singapore, who was using the Google Sky app, happened to notice that the planet Mars was aligned with the moon.

He then took the opportunity to capture both the full moon and Mars together in the same shot from a HDB rooftop garden in Punggol.

The photographer, Lloyd Leong, shared the photos with Mothership.sg

At 200x zoom, the red dot in the sky that is Mars can be observed to be glowing red:

According to Leong, the conditions were not ideal initially as the sky was slightly cloudy.

But he waited it out and after the sky cleared, he could take an unobstructed shot of the scene.

According to EarthSky.org, Mars will continue to shine brightly until the end of the year.

It is visible after the sun sets.

Top photo via Lloyd Leong & louise_maurice Instagram

