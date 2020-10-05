Biden tests negative for Covid-19 again

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tested negative again for Covid-19 on Sunday, Oct. 4.

His negative status was assessed using a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, his campaign said.

Biden, 77, has so far tested negative in two tests on Friday, Oct. 2, despite sharing a debate stage with President Donald Trump on Sep. 29 in Cleveland.

Trump, 74, disclosed his coronavirus infection on Oct. 2.

The campaign gave no other details when asked about the frequency of Biden's recent testing.

Biden's campaign

Biden’s final push, sans Trump on the campaign trail, will focus on the nation’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic as election fever heats up for Nov. 3.

Biden and his aides have used his Republican rival’s positive test to underline a consistent campaign message: Biden would handle the pandemic better than Trump.

On Monday, Biden and his wife, Jill, are scheduled to resume in-person campaigning in Florida.

The state is going to be a tight race where opinion polls show that the crucial 29 electoral college votes could go either way.

Biden will speak to Hispanic voters about his plan to rebuild the economy after the coronavirus, his campaign said.

Early ballots cast a good sign for Biden

More than 3.3 million early ballots had already been cast nationwide by Sunday, Oct. 4.

More Americans are voting early or by mail to avoid being exposed to the virus at crowded polling places on Election Day.

Early numbers suggest Democrats are casting more votes than Republicans, which is unusual.

Among those adults who are expected to cast ballots in the Nov. 3 election, the poll found that 51 per cent were backing Biden, while 41 per cent said they were voting for Trump.

Another 4 per cent were choosing a third-party candidate and another 4 per cent said they were undecided.

Biden has maintained an early advantage in securing the national popular vote.

But winning the popular vote is not all there is to it.

To win the presidency, a candidate must prevail in enough states to win the Electoral College, and state polls show that Trump is nearly as popular as Biden in battleground states, Reuters reported.

Background of poll

Biden opened his widest lead in a month in the U.S. presidential race after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

A majority of Americans think Trump could have avoided infection if he had taken the virus more seriously, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Oct. 4.

The Oct. 2-3 national opinion poll gave little indication of an outpouring of support for the president beyond Trump’s core group of followers.

But opinion polls were shown to be famously wrong in the 2016 election that predicted a Hillary Clinton victory.

