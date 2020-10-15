Back

A S'porean earning S$3,000 monthly needs to work 14.4 days to afford new iPhone 12 Pro

Payment via Visa, Master, or selling kidney?

Julia Yeo | October 15, 2020, 01:58 AM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

Here's some food for thought: A fresh graduate earning around S$3,000 per month -- S$2,400 take-home pay after CPF deduction -- would need to work 14.4 days just to afford a new iPhone 12 Pro, which was just launched on Oct. 14, 1:30am, Singapore time.

That is, without spending a single cent on food, transport, and paying bills, of course.

And the new iPhone 12 Pro has to be bought without chargers and earphones that are sold separately.

iPhone 12 Pro affordability index

This sobering detail was made clear via Polish coupon aggregator Picodi, which published an affordability index, comparing a range of countries' mean monthly salaries against the local listed prices of the iPhone 12 Pro (128GB).

New iPhone 12 Pro will take average Singaporean 8.1 days of work

However, according to Picodi, it takes a Singaporean just 8.1 days of work just to afford to buy an iPhone 12 Pro (128GB).

Photo via Picodi

This is because Picodi is using data derived from the Ministry of Manpower's statistics, which shows the mean monthly salary of S$5,549 (S$4,255 take-home after CPF deduction).

In other words, a Singaporean earning the average gross monthly salary of S$5,549 will take 8.1 days of work to earn enough money to buy an iPhone 12 Pro (128GB).

This figure is calculated by dividing the take-home salary against an estimated 21 work days in each month, and then finding out the number of working days needed to pay for the listed price of S$1,649 for the iPhone 12 Pro (128GB).

In comparison with the 2019 iPhone index, Singapore’s result improved by 0.3 days in 2020.

Picking median salary instead of mean

However, a more accurate estimate of how many days it may take a Singaporean to earn enough for a brand-new iPhone 12 Pro would be 9.5 days.

This is calculated by taking the current median monthly salary of S$4,563 (S$3,650 take-home), instead of relying on the mean.

In Malaysia: 29 days

And whenever national comparisons are on offer, Singaporeans will no doubt look north to see how our neighbours fare.

As the table by Picodi shows, it will take Malaysians 29.1 days of work to afford to buy an iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) sold in Malaysia -- more than three times the number of days that Singaporeans need to work.

Top image via Picodi

China says US poses 'huge security risk' to Asia

China calls for Asean countries to protect the peace of the South China Sea together.

October 15, 2020, 01:01 AM

Ong Ye Kung says sorry for 'rough & stressful' evening for MRT commuters

Passengers' safety is of topmost importance, he adds.

October 14, 2020, 11:54 PM

MRT breakdown: Private-hire car fare surges above S$20 just to get home

MRT's a crowd.

October 14, 2020, 11:27 PM

Ong Ye Kung: Transport workers doing their best to assist affected MRT passengers

All affected MRT lines have resumed operations by 10:40pm.

October 14, 2020, 11:01 PM

LTA to carry out full investigation into power fault affecting 3 MRT lines

North-South and East-West lines still down.

October 14, 2020, 10:15 PM

Jalan Besar eatery visited by confirmed Covid-19 case

This is the second day that no dormitory cases have been reported.

October 14, 2020, 10:05 PM

Woman apprehended by police at Novena Square after allegedly pouring soup on man's head & biting his hand

The woman was heard shouting at the police officers, accusing them of bullying her.

October 14, 2020, 09:27 PM

Power fault hits parts of East-West, North-South & Circle Lines for at least 2 hours on Oct. 14

Due to power fault.

October 14, 2020, 08:46 PM

IKEA Jurong starts recruitment drive, accepting resumes now

Full-time and part-time positions open.

October 14, 2020, 07:09 PM

UMNO may withdraw support from Perikatan Nasional govt, to set new conditions for cooperation

UMNO has more MPs than Muhyiddin's Bersatu.

October 14, 2020, 06:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.