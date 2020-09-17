Police not taking further action against Xiaxue, no warning issued

Social media influencer Xiaxue will not have any action taken against her, the police said in a statement on Sep. 17.

The police statement said:

In response to media queries, the Police confirm that reports were lodged in relation to online posts made by a netizen using the moniker “Xiaxue”, alleging that these online posts had intended to wound religious or racial feelings and constituted harassment against minorities. The Police have consulted the Attorney-General’s Chambers, which advised no further action in relation to these posts as the elements of an offence have not been established beyond a reasonable doubt. The Police will not be taking any further action on the matter.

The statement came shortly after the police issued Workers' Party's Sengkang GRC candidate Raeesah Khan a stern warning for the offence of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race.

No warning was issued to Xiaxue by the police for her case.

Background

Police reports were filed against Xiaxue in July 2020 over a 2010 tweet that allegedly contained racist remarks against migrant workers in Singapore.

The police reports made against Xiaxue, whose real name is Wendy Cheng, were lodged after police reports were made against Khan for her social media posts.

Following the police reports lodged against Xiaxue in July, she hit back at the woke mob online.

She subsequently filed a protection order and harassment suit against online mob, and locked her blog and Twitter account.

