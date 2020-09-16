Back

S'porean & Taiwanese stars pay tribute to Xiao Gui, 36

RIP.

Mandy How | September 16, 2020, 06:58 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Taiwanese actor and host Alien Huang, popularly known as Xiao Gui, died on Sep. 16.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 36-year-old had likely met a sudden death in his bathroom at home, where he fell and hit his head in the process.

Several overseas media outlets also reported that Huang had also suffered a heart attack.

He was later discovered by his father, but had already passed on by then.

Since news of his abrupt death spread, celebrities from both Taiwan and Singapore have paid tribute to Huang.

Michelle Chong

"Hard to believe [you're gone]. 'You will forever be the first male lead in my life.' Have a good journey. #RIP"

Huang was the male lead in Chong's 2011 comedy film, "Already Famous".

She was the director and female lead.

Andie Chen

"We said we'd walk to the end together 💔"

View this post on Instagram

说好一起走到终点的。💔

A post shared by Chen Bangjun (@andiechen) on

Kate Pang

"Missed each other for the last time. We'll meet in the next life.

"We'll love you forever. @aes_alien"

View this post on Instagram

錯過了最後一面，咱們下輩子見。 - 我們永遠愛你。 @aes_alien - #小鬼叔叔 #鬼哥 #916這天也太多淚水

A post shared by 龎蕾馨 Kate Pang (@katepang311) on

Chew Chor Meng

"I will never hear you call me dad again 🙏"

View this post on Instagram

再也听不到你叫我阿爸了🙏

A post shared by Rafael 周初明 (@chewchormeng) on

Huang had acted in Channel 8 drama "Joys of Life" with Chen, Pang, and Chew.

Show Luo

"How could this happen...."

Janet Hsieh

View this post on Instagram

Not again 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

A post shared by Janet Hsieh (@janetagram) on

Jam Hsiao

Hsiao did not write a caption.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 蕭敬騰 Jam Hsiao & LION (@jam_hsiao0330) on

Aaron Yan

"[Xiao] Gui, apologies for not meeting you more often, but thank you for taking care of me and Gui Gui on the set of 'Mysterious Incredible Terminator.'"

Rainie Yang

Yang thanked everyone for their concern and acknowledged that she was not feeling okay.

The singer went on to say good things about Huang as an artiste, and added that she was lucky to have met him.

She dedicated the last paragraph to address Huang directly, saying that he will continue to accompany them in different forms.

"Losing you is a pity. It's hard to let go."

But we didn't leave behind a single shred of regret."

Li Ronghao

"I really can't bring myself to believe it. Such a good person. Friend, have a good journey."

Little S (Dee Hsu)

"My heart aches!"

Cyndi Wang

"Very upset. Very difficult to accept. R.I.P."

Top image via Michelle Chong, Chew Chor Meng

SMRT bus driver shelters boarding commuters with umbrella at every bus stop during downpour

Truly a good samaritan.

September 16, 2020, 06:26 PM

SBS Transit driver punched repeatedly by passenger who boarded without mask

The passenger also hurled vulgarities at the driver.

September 16, 2020, 06:22 PM

Man calls police after Pasir Panjang hawker upsized his zi char dishes costing him S$21 more

He added that the stall owner had a bad attitude.

September 16, 2020, 06:13 PM

Australian pasta company San Remo does nasi lemak spaghetti to offend M'sians & Italians at same time

Hello polis?

September 16, 2020, 06:02 PM

Free-roaming rabbit garden in M'sia is 1,500m above sea level with sub-20°C weather all year

It is located more than 1,500m above sea level in the foothills of Mount Kinabalu.

September 16, 2020, 04:18 PM

M'sia not rushing to reopen borders as it must not let its guard down: PM Muhyiddin

He urged Malaysians to remain vigilant.

September 16, 2020, 04:02 PM

Police investigating activist, 23, who flipped off police camera at Hong Lim Park

She posted the photograph on Facebook in November 2019.

September 16, 2020, 03:49 PM

Indonesian village makes people dig graves as punishment for not wearing face masks

Makes sense.

September 16, 2020, 03:46 PM

Taiwanese celeb Alien Huang aka Xiao Gui's possibly suffered sudden death at home: preliminary investigations

Preliminary investigations showed no signs of struggles or forced entry.

September 16, 2020, 03:35 PM

27 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 16, 2 cases in the community

This brings the total number of cases to 57,515.

September 16, 2020, 03:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.