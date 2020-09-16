Taiwanese celeb Alien Huang aka Xiao Gui's possibly suffered sudden death at home: preliminary investigations

[Editors note on Sep. 16, 6:30pm: This article has been updated to reflect more accurately the suspected cause of Huang's death.]

Taiwanese celebrity Alien Huang, also known as Xiao Gui, has died at the age of 36.

Huang's death was discovered by his father who visited him at his apartment in Beitou district, Taipei on Sep. 16 late morning, according to ETtoday.

Collapsed in the bathroom

Huang's father felt something was amiss when no one answered the door.

He later found Huang lying on the floor outside the bathroom and alerted the police.

Huang appeared to be getting ready for a bath when the incident happened.

Huang possibly fell and hit his head on the floor, according to preliminary investigations.

There was blood in his mouth and nose when the body was found.

A few overseas media outlets reported that Huang suffered a heart attack as well, although it was not clear if it was caused by the fall, or the other way round.

Police also saw that the television and air conditioner were on and the water was released into the bathtub.

Preliminary investigations also found there was no liquor or drugs at Huang's residence.

There was no signs of struggles or forced entry too.

ETtoday also reported that Huang was having a meal the night before with his family.

Huang had many friends in the showbiz and is known to be a filial son.

After he reached 30 years old, Huang gave all his income to his father and only kept NT50,000 (S$2,300) every month for himself as "salary", Mirror Media reported.

In 2019, Huang was found to have high cholesterol during a medical check up.

He had been trying to reduce sugar intake and exercise more often since then so as to keep fit.

Top image: Screenshot via Alien Huang's 地球上最浪漫的一首歌 Music Video