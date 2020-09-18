Back

Xbox Series X & Series S available for pre-order on Sep. 22 from S$459, official launch on Nov. 10

Just in time to challenge the PS5.

Jason Fan | September 18, 2020, 05:26 PM

Pre-orders for the Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will begin on September 22, at 6am, according to Xbox Wire.

The consoles, which are a direct response to Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5), will be officially launched on Nov. 10.

Participating retailers include Challenger and Qisahn

Both the Xbox Series X and Series S will be available for pre-order at S$699 and S$459 respectively.

The more affordable Xbox Series S is touted as "the smallest Xbox ever created", and will reportedly deliver 4x the processing power of an Xbox One console.

According to Microsoft, the primary difference between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is in resolution.

While the former boasts 4K resolution, the latter will only be able to deliver 1440p.

The Xbox Series X will also feature a 4k UHD Blu-ray, while the Xbox Series S will be digital only, similar to the two different versions of the PS5.

According to Xbox Wire, participating retailers in Singapore include:

  • Microsoft Store

  • Challenger

  • Harvey Norman

  • Qisahn

  • GameMartz

More information on the two products can be found on the Xbox website.

Top image via Xbox Wire. 

