Xbox Series X & Series S available for pre-order on Sep. 22 from S$459, official launch on Nov. 10

Pre-orders for the Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will begin on September 22, at 6am, according to Xbox Wire.
The consoles, which are a direct response to Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5), will be officially launched on Nov. 10.
Participating retailers include Challenger and Qisahn
Both the Xbox Series X and Series S will be available for pre-order at S$699 and S$459 respectively.
The more affordable Xbox Series S is touted as "the smallest Xbox ever created", and will reportedly deliver 4x the processing power of an Xbox One console.
According to Microsoft, the primary difference between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is in resolution.
While the former boasts 4K resolution, the latter will only be able to deliver 1440p.
The Xbox Series X will also feature a 4k UHD Blu-ray, while the Xbox Series S will be digital only, similar to the two different versions of the PS5.
According to Xbox Wire, participating retailers in Singapore include:
- Microsoft Store
- Challenger
- Harvey Norman
- Qisahn
- GameMartz
More information on the two products can be found on the Xbox website.
Top image via Xbox Wire.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.