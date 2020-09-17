PS5 available for pre-order in S'pore from Sep. 18 for S$599, official launch on Nov. 19

Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) will be available for pre-order in Singapore from tomorrow, Sep. 18, from 11am onwards.

PS5 digital edition available for pre-order from S$599

It will be available in two editions:

PS5 Digital Edition, recommended retail price of S$599,

PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray™ disc drive, recommended retail price at S$729.

The official launch for the PS5 in Singapore will be on Nov. 19, 2020, one week after the official launch in the United States (U.S.).

Consumers can expect an attractive line-up of games following the launch, with exclusive titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Demon’s Souls.

There will also be a new Harry-Potter themed Hogwarts Legacy that will be released next year.

Pre-order locations in S'pore

Here is the list of retailers holding online pre-orders in Singapore:

Here is the list of retailers holding offline pre-orders in Singapore:

More information on the launch products can be found on the Playstation website.

