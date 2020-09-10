Here are some weekend dine-in plans that will appeal to every S’porean

Back

Picture this: It’s the weekend and you’re out at Orchard with your friends.

After all the shopping, one of you throws out the question that leaves everyone in a cold sweat.

"Where to eat for lunch?"

Everyone stands in silence, waiting for someone else to answer.

We’ve all been there at one point or another.

If you ever find yourself in this situation, here’s a little hint for you: Wheelock Place.

Because there’s an F&B outlet for every type of Singaporean there.

For Instagrammers

If you put great emphasis on your Instagram feed, head over to the new BreadTalk concept store (#B2-01).

The colourful desserts and mouth-watering desserts aren’t just tasty, they look great on camera too.

I mean, take a look at these:

Photo by Siti Hawa.

Photo by Siti Hawa.

Photo by Siti Hawa.

Photo by Siti Hawa.

Photo by Siti Hawa.

Photo by Siti Hawa.

If you're craving something savoury (and of course, Instagrammable), try the Style by Style Vibes Café (#02-19).

Photo from Style by Style Vibes Café website.

Photo from Style by Style Vibes Café website.

Photo from Style by Style Vibes Café website.

Photo from Style by Style Vibes Café website.

Photo from Style by Style Vibes Café website.

Photo from Style by Style Vibes Café website.

For health freaks

Healthy choices may be difficult to find, but at Wheelock Place, you can choose between these two:

1. M&S Café (#01-K2)

Photo from Wheelock Place/IG.

Image courtesy of Wheelock Place.

Image courtesy of Wheelock Place.

2. Privé (#01-K1)

Image courtesy of Wheelock Place.

Photo from Wheelock Place/IG.

For couples

Romance is never an easy sport but we can all probably agree that the fastest way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.

Choosing the right restaurant is crucial.

That said, Cedele (#03-13A/14) may be the perfect place for couples because the food’s fresh, high quality and most importantly, delicious.

Photo from Wheelock Place/IG.

Photo from Wheelock Place/IG.

Photo from Wheelock Place/IG.

For families

If you are taking your kids/parents/grandparents out on a family outing, perhaps try Delifrance (#02-17/17A).

There’s a meal (or a yummy snack) for all age groups.

Photo from Delifrance SG website.

Photo from Delifrance SG website.

Photo from Delifrance SG website.

Image courtesy of Wheelock Place.

For the adventurous

Since travelling is still not allowed amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, you might think exotic cuisines are not readily available.

Well, think again.

Pistachio Middle Eastern & Mediterranean Grill (#02-04/05)

Image courtesy of Wheelock Place.

Image courtesy of Wheelock Place.

Image courtesy of Wheelock Place.

Image courtesy of Wheelock Place.

UYA 四代目菊川 (#02-15/16)

Image courtesy of Wheelock Place.

Image courtesy of Wheelock Place.

Image courtesy of Wheelock Place.

Image courtesy of Wheelock Place.

And in case you weren’t aware, these two restaurants were handed the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor.

Why Wheelock Place?

Not only does the mall have a variety of F&B outlets that can suit everyone, it is also having the ‘Let Fine Food Take You Away’ campaign from now till Oct. 11.

There are three tiers to this campaign, all of which will reward you with some benefits.

Tier 1:

Spend S$30 in a single receipt to receive S$6 worth of complimentary parking on weekdays, excluding Public Holidays. This is limited to the first 30 shoppers per weekday.

Tier 2:

Spend S$150 in two same-day receipts and receive S$20 vouchers from selected F&B tenants.

Tier 3:

Spend S$350 in five same-day receipts and receive S$30 Wheelock Place vouchers.

Additionally, shoppers who dine-in or shop at any L2 stores on Mondays to Wednesdays will receive an additional S$10 voucher. (This is applicable to Tiers 2 and 3.)

All redemptions are on a first-come-first-served, while stocks last basis.

Top images courtesy of Wheelock Place.

This sponsored article by Wheelock Place helped the writer sleep peacefully at night so she doesn’t have to keep wondering where to eat.

